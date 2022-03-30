ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

White Sox's Michael Kopech: Set for spring debut Friday

CBS Sports
 1 day ago

Kopech (not injury related) is scheduled to make his Cactus League debut Friday against the Reds, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. The White Sox plan to have Kopech work two innings before giving way to Vince Velasquez,...

www.cbssports.com

NBC Chicago

Brennen Davis, Cubs Prospects Make Good Spring Training Impressions

Cubs prospects make good impressions in spring training originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Brennen Davis extended his arms, connecting on a pitch located on the outer half of the plate Monday against the Reds. Some 400 feet later, the drive landed beyond the right-center field fence at Goodyear Ballpark...
MLB
6abc

Chicago White Sox acquire Adam Haseley in trade with Philadelphia Phillies

GLENDALE, Ariz. -- The Chicago White Sox acquired outfielder Adam Haseley in a trade with the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday. Chicago sent minor league pitcher McKinley Moore to Philadelphia for Haseley, a .264 hitter over parts of three big league seasons. Outfielder Blake Rutherford was designed for assignment by the reigning AL Central champions to make room on their 40-man roster.
MLB
FOX Sports

Chicago White Sox look for more after early playoff exits

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox ran away with the AL Central and made the playoffs for the second year in a row, a first for the franchise. They're looking for more after a pair of early exits. “You see the talent, you see the group of guys...
MLB
Yardbarker

Blake Rutherford News

White Sox designate former first-round pick Blake Rutherford for assignment. Heading into the 2017 season, Baseball America ranked Rutherford as the No. 45 overall prospect in baseball, but he’s yet to deliver on the tools that made him a consensus first-rounder and a high-end prospect post-draft. Chicago White Sox...
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Yusniel Diaz: Moves to Triple-A

Diaz was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Diaz fell short of earning a spot on the team's Opening Day roster and figures to begin the year with the Tides. He went 6-for-16 with a homer, four RBI and five runs scored in big-league camp.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres' Jorge Alfaro: Enjoying big spring

Alfaro went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and four RBI in a Cactus League win over the White Sox on Monday. Alfaro got the scoring started for San Diego in the sixth inning with a solo shot to left field. He then gave the team its first lead with a bases-clearing double in the following frame. Alfaro is tied with Boston's Ryan Fitzgerald atop the spring home run leaderboard with four long balls, and he leads all players with 10 RBI while slashing .400/.438/1.267. He is expected to compete with Austin Nola and Victor Caratini for time behind the plate for San Diego this season, so his strong spring could help him stand out among the trio.
MLB
CBS Sports

Rays' Joe Hudson: Sent out of big-league camp

The Rays reassigned Hudson to minor-league camp Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even with MLB teams getting 28 active roster spots until May 1 due to the delayed start to spring training, the Rays weren't inclined to keep Hudson around as their No. 3 catcher behind Mike Zunino and Francisco Mejia. Hudson is expected to begin the campaign at Triple-A Durham and will likely serve as organizational catching depth for the entire season.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jorge Mateo: Continues big spring with homer

Mateo went 2-for-3 with a home run -- his second of the spring -- and a base hit Wednesday in the Orioles' Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays. Mateo was expected to compete for a utility role at the onset of camp, but he may have cemented himself as the frontrunner for the Orioles' Opening Day shortstop job by this point. According to Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com, manager Brandon Hyde said earlier Wednesday that he intended to stock the lineup with regular players for the final week of spring training, so Mateo's inclusion in the starting nine against the Blue Jays is seemingly a good sign of where he stands with the Orioles. Mateo, who entered Wednesday with an 1.035 OPS to go along with one stolen base through seven spring games, continued to build on that performance with another two-hit effort. Though Mateo committed his second error of the spring when he dropped a popout, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun notes that the 26-year-old atoned for the gaffe by making two potential run-saving plays in the field. Mateo has typically hit out of bottom half of the order in most of his starts this spring, but that shouldn't put too much of a limit on his running opportunities while he's part of an Orioles lineup that could struggle to generate runs.
MLB
CBS Sports

Orioles' DL Hall: Headed to minors

Hall was optioned to Double-A Bowie on Monday, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports. Hall made just one appearance in spring training prior to his demotion, striking out a pair of batters in one scoreless inning of relief work. He'll begin the season at Double-A, where he posted a 3.13 ERA and 1.03 WHIP to go along with a 56:16 K:BB across 31.2 innings a year ago. Although he'll begin 2022 with the Baysox, reports emerged earlier in the spring that the southpaw could progress through Baltimore's farm system quickly with the possibility of making his big-league debut at some point during the upcoming campaign.
MLB
CBS Sports

Reds' Donovan Solano: Sustains leg injury Tuesday

Solano exited Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Rangers in the third inning with an apparent left leg injury, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Solano, who picked up the start at shortstop, went 1-for-2 with an RBI before leaving the game when he appeared to hurt himself while advancing to second base on Tyler Stephenson's base hit. The Reds will presumably evaluate him in the locker room and provide an update on his condition after the game.
MLB
NBC Chicago

Tim Anderson Suspension: White Sox SS to Miss Opening Day

Report: Anderson to miss Opening Day for '21 suspension originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The White Sox will be without their All-Star shortstop on Opening Day against the Tigers. Tim Anderson told Lamond Pope of the Chicago Tribune he'll miss the first two games this season because of a...
MLB
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Recap: Dodgers Blow Out Guardians At Goodyear Ballpark

Julio Urias bounced back from a shaky 2022 Spring Training debut and the Los Angeles Dodgers broke the game open late to complete a Cactus League sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 12-1 win at Goodyear Ballpark. Urias allowed leadoff singles in the first and second innings, but retired...
MLB
CBS Sports

Rangers' Glenn Otto: Knocked around again

Otto allowed two runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one over 2.2 innings in Monday's spring training start against the Mariners. Otto made his second Cactus League start, and it was slightly better than the first but not good enough to stake a claim to a spot in the rotation. The 26-year-old right-hander has given up six runs (four earned) on five hits and four walks over 4.1 spring innings. Texas manager Chris Woodward said earlier this spring that Otto might benefit from more time in Triple-A, and the results seem to confirm that notion.
MLB
CBS Sports

Phillies' James Norwood: Traded to Phillies

Norwood was traded from the Padres to the Phillies on Wednesday in exchange for Kervin Pichardo and cash considerations. Norwood was designated for assignment by San Diego on Wednesday, but he'll now join the Phillies' 40-man roster for the final week of spring training. It seems likely that the right-hander will begin the year at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, but he's made appearances in the majors in each of the last four seasons and will be in the mix to provide bullpen depth at some point.
MLB
CBS Sports

Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Another impressive showing

Rodriguez went 2-for-2 with an RBI double, a walk, a stolen base and a run in a Cactus League win over the Rangers on Monday. The surging prospect flashed his versatile offensive skill set, pushing his spring average to .316 across 21 plate appearances. The only blemish on Rodriguez's Cactus League resume is his six strikeouts, but if the 21-year-old continues to produce in similar fashion over the balance of the exhibition slate, Seattle will have a hard time justifying sending him to Triple-A.
MLB

