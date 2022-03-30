ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Tigers' Wily Peralta: Gets visa, but out for Opening Day

 2 days ago

Manager A.J. Hinch said Wednesday that Peralta was approved for a work visa, but he won't join the Tigers at spring training until the weekend and won't be in the mix for a spot on the...

The Spun

Padres, Pirates Reportedly Discussing Blockbuster Trade

We’re a week away from Opening Day, but MLB teams are still trying to add to their rosters, either via trades or late free agent signings. According to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale, the San Diego Padres have had discussions with the Pittsburgh Pirates about acquiring budding star outfielder Bryan Reynolds. Adding the 27-year-old Reynolds would be a coup for a San Diego team that is aiming to be a World Series contender in 2022.
MLive.com

Tigers bring back veteran reliever cut just 4 days ago

LAKELAND, Fla. -- The Detroit Tigers have optioned infielder Isaac Paredes to Triple-A Toledo, leaving just two infielders competing for a reserve spot. Meanwhile the Tigers have re-invited right-hander Jacob Barnes to big-league camp. The veteran non-roster invitee had been reassigned on Monday. The move could be an indication that...
dodgerblue.com

Spring Training Recap: Dodgers Blow Out Guardians At Goodyear Ballpark

Julio Urias bounced back from a shaky 2022 Spring Training debut and the Los Angeles Dodgers broke the game open late to complete a Cactus League sweep of the Cleveland Guardians with a 12-1 win at Goodyear Ballpark. Urias allowed leadoff singles in the first and second innings, but retired...
The Spun

PGA Tour Veteran Withdrawing From The Masters

While the sports world anxiously waits to hear if Tiger Woods will compete in the 2022 Masters, Harris English has announced that he’s withdrawing from the event. English had surgery to repair a torn labrum in his hip on Feb. 14. Although his rehab is reportedly going well, it’s just too soon for him to be competing in a major.
CBS Sports

Royals' Salvador Perez: Steady as ever

Perez went 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 9-5 loss to the Giants. The three-hit game lifted Perez's spring slash line to .348/.375/.565 with a home run, two doubles, four RBI and five runs scored in eight games. The 31-year-old catcher appeared in a career-high 161 games last season, posting an eye-popping 48 homers, 121 RBI, 88 runs scored and a .273/.316/.544 slash line. He's likely to be a near-everyday presence either behind the dish or as the designated hitter -- don't expect Cam Gallagher to draw much playing time from Perez, who remains one of the top catchers in the league even with the threat of regression looming.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Sergio Alcantara: Starts at SS

Alcantara started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's spring training game against Colorado. With news that Nick Ahmed (shoulder) will open the season on the injured list, Arizona's shortstop job is up for grabs on Opening Day. Since Ahmed was shut down earlier this week, Alcantara, Josh Rojas and Geraldo Perdomo have received starts at the position. Alcantara was perceived as insurance when the Diamondbacks acquired him from the Cubs earlier this week, but Ahmed's injury thrusts the newcomer into the starting mix.
CBS Sports

Royals' Jake Brentz: Dominant in spring training

Brentz has allowed just one hit and one walk with three strikeouts over four innings in four Cactus League games. Brentz is looking to build off of a solid rookie campaign -- he went 5-2 with two saves, 15 holds, a 3.66 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 76:37 K:BB across 64 innings last season. The southpaw's strong start to the spring should keep him in the mix for high-leverage situations, along with the likes of Scott Barlow, Josh Staumont and Amir Garrett. Brentz isn't likely to see a lot of save chances early on, but he could help in fantasy formats that count holds.
CBS Sports

Diamondbacks' Dan Straily: Won't make Opening Day roster

Straily was reassigned to minor-league camp Friday. Straily joined the Diamondbacks as a non-roster invitee in February following a successful two-year stint in Korea, but he failed to make his case for a roster spot this spring. His 8.68 ERA in 9.1 Cactus League innings was quite poor, though it did at least come with 12 strikeouts against just three walks. He'll head to the minors to try to prove himself worthy of his first major-league opportunity since 2019.
CBS Sports

Reds' Hunter Greene: Rotation chances improving

Greene's chances of making the Opening Day roster increased on Tuesday with the Reds' various roster moves, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "They definitely both feel like they belong. They're making a great impression. They're pitching like they belong and they do. It's just about making sure it's the right time," manager David Bell said about Greene and Nick Lodolo.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Jordan Lyles: Appointed to rotation

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said Lyles will start the team's second game of the season April 9 in Tampa Bay, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports. Though he owns a 5.24 ERA over 182 career MLB starts between stops with the Astros, Rockies, Padres, Brewers, Pirates and Rangers, Lyles will begin the season as the Orioles' No. 2 starter due mainly to the lack of appealing alternatives in the rotation. While he was with Texas a year ago, Lyles offered little fantasy value aside from eating innings, as he surrendered an MLB-high 38 home runs en route to a 5.15 ERA and 1.39 WHIP across 180 frames. The move to the historically hitter-friendly Camden Yards may not dramatically help him in limiting home runs, even though the Orioles have implemented dimension changes to their home park in an effort to make the field more favorable for pitchers.
Central Illinois Proud

Brewers sign RHP José Ureña to $1.25M, 1-year contract

MILWAUKEE (AP)Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers pitcher Jose Urena has signed a $1.25 million, one-year contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The NL Central champion Brewers announced the signing Tuesday as a minor league contract and immediately selected him to the major league roster. He can earn $1.55 million based...
MLive.com

Tigers lefty reliever scratched with groin tightness

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- Detroit Tigers left-handed reliever Andrew Chafin was scheduled to start in Wednesday’s exhibition game against the Philadelphia Phillies but was scratched due to groin tightness. Manager A.J. Hinch said it didn’t appear to be serious and Chafin would be put back on the pitching schedule in...
CBS Sports

Padres' Mike Clevinger: Roughed up in first spring outing

Clevinger pitched 1.2 innings in a Cactus League contest versus the Giants on Tuesday, allowing eight runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out three. This was Clevinger's first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in November of 2020, and it couldn't have gone much worse. The right-hander made it through the first inning despite giving up two hits and a run, but he allowed three of the five batters he faced in the second to reach base, including two via walk. All three of those baserunners came around to score after he was replaced by a reliever, yet Clevinger -- under the unique rules of spring training -- was brought back out to start the third. That's when things really fell apart, as Clevinger yielded a pair of two-run homers and didn't record any outs. If there's any good news, it's that he came out of the contest without suffering any physical setbacks, and he appeared to be in good spirits after the rough outing. "I don't know if I've ever had a good spring training anyway. So I think if anything this plays into my strong suit, if we're looking for silver linings," Clevinger mused, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune. The 31-year-old should open the season in the Padres' rotation, but it wouldn't be a surprise if he isn't ready for a full workload right away.
CBS Sports

White Sox's Adam Haseley: Optioned to Triple-A

Haseley was optioned to Triple-A Charlotte on Friday. Haseley was already facing a battle to earn a bench spot, but the acquisition of AJ Pollock on Friday pushed him further down the outfield depth chart. He'll need to do much better than the .224/.282/.295 line he managed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley last season if he's to make a case for a return to the majors.
CBS Sports

Rays' Joe Hudson: Sent out of big-league camp

The Rays reassigned Hudson to minor-league camp Thursday, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports. Even with MLB teams getting 28 active roster spots until May 1 due to the delayed start to spring training, the Rays weren't inclined to keep Hudson around as their No. 3 catcher behind Mike Zunino and Francisco Mejia. Hudson is expected to begin the campaign at Triple-A Durham and will likely serve as organizational catching depth for the entire season.
CBS Sports

Angels' Magneuris Sierra: Reassigned to minor-league camp

Sierra was reassigned to minor-league spring training Wednesday. Sierra served as a non-roster invitee for the Angels this year after appearing in 123 games for Miami in 2021, but he was unable to land a spot on the Opening Day roster. He went 3-for-16 with a double, a run, a walk and six strikeouts across 10 Cactus League games this spring.
CBS Sports

Brewers' Jose Urena: Inks MiLB deal with Brewers

Urena signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Tuesday, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Urena spent last season in Detroit and appeared in 26 games (18 starts) with a 5.81 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 67:42 K:BB over 100.2 innings. The right-hander should report to big-league camp for the final stages of spring training, but he'll likely open the season at Triple-A Nashville since the Brewers have an established rotation.
