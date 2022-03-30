ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Spurs' Robert Woodard: Comes close to double-double

Woodard recorded nine points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and...

CBS Sports

Jazz's Greg Monroe: Not listed on injury report

Monroe is not listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Clippers, implying that he's available to make his Jazz debut. Monroe signed with the Jazz on Sunday but was not available in time for that night's contest against the Mavs. With another 48 hours to acquaint himself with his latest stop, the veteran big man should be available for coach Quin Snyder. With Rudy Gobert (leg) questionable and Hassan Whiteside (foot) out, Monroe could be pressed into increased minutes right away.
CBS Sports

Mavericks' Spencer Dinwiddie: Ruled out Wednesday

Dinwiddie has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to right knee injury recovery. Dinwiddie has been productive recently despite coming off the bench in four of the last five games. Across that span, he's averaged 16.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 28.2 minutes per game. Reggie Bullock and Josh Green should see additional run Wednesday.
CBS Sports

Suns' Devin Booker: Posts modest output in win

Booker amassed 22 points (5-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 107-103 win over the Warriors. Booker struggled with his shot against Golden State, going just 5-for-21 from the field. He still managed to tie for the team lead in points, however, thanks largely to a 10-for-12 mark from the charity stripe. The star guard had scored 30-plus points in three of four contests entering Wednesday, so this was an unusually quiet performance for him. He also notched just two assists in the win, marking his second straight game with just a pair of dimes.
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Mississippi State's Jans' adds David Anwar as assistant, retains George Brooks 'on-staff'

Follow Mississippi State athletics insider Stefan Krajisnik on Twitter. Mississippi State men's basketball head coach Chris Jans officially added James Miller to his staff Tuesday night. He added a new piece Wednesday. Jans will be adding David Anwar as an assistant coach while longtime MSU assistant George Brooks will remain...
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Junior Fernandez: Opening season at Triple-A

Fernandez was optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Monday. Fernandez is still just 25 years old, but he's yet to show much at the big-league level over parts of three seasons. In 35.1 innings of relief, he's struggled to a 6.62 ERA, striking out 19.8 percent of opposing batters while walking 13.8 percent.
The Montgomery Advertiser

Chipped teeth and all, 'Jaylin Williams Day' in March Madness hinted at Auburn basketball's future

AUBURN — Math class was inconveniently timed. Basketball coach Tripp Herrin was busy teaching his seniors, but whenever he had a moment, he kept sneaking looks at the game on his computer. In other classrooms around Brantley County High School, they didn't bother pretending. "They just stopped class and had it playing," Herrin said, laughing.  For one Friday...
The Montgomery Advertiser

What is Auburn basketball's scholarship count after Preston Cook enters transfer portal?

AUBURN — Auburn basketball's Preston Cook, a graduating senior guard and Auburn High School alum, entered the transfer portal Tuesday, according to VerbalCommits.com. Cook was a former walk-on given a scholarship by coach Bruce Pearl before the 2021-22 season. The 6-foot-4 guard was honored on Auburn's senior day in March, so his departure was expected. He will be a grad transfer wherever he plays next season. ...
