Spurs' Robert Woodard: Comes close to double-double

Booker amassed 22 points (5-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 10-12 FT), five rebounds and two assists in 37 minutes during Wednesday's 107-103 win over the Warriors. Booker struggled with his shot against Golden State, going just 5-for-21 from the field. He still managed to tie for the team lead in points, however, thanks largely to a 10-for-12 mark from the charity stripe. The star guard had scored 30-plus points in three of four contests entering Wednesday, so this was an unusually quiet performance for him. He also notched just two assists in the win, marking his second straight game with just a pair of dimes.

NBA ・ 14 HOURS AGO