ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Judge denies motions to toss conspiracy to kidnap governor cases, defendants may testify

By Jim Kiertzner
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HlaIW_0euHvcxD00

A flurry of activity happened Wednesday in the trial in the plot to kidnap and kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The prosecution rested , and all four defense attorneys moved to have the cases against their clients tossed out by the judge based on a lack of evidence. The judge denied the motions.

During a conference without the jury in the courtroom, the defense attorneys said their clients may take the stand, but those decisions are not complete.

Brandon Caserta of Canton Township, Daniel Harris of Lake Orion, Adam Fox of Grand Rapids and Barry Croft of Delaware face up to life in prison if convicted of conspiracy to kidnap the Governor.

Harris, Fox, and Croft also face an additional charge of use of a weapon of mass destruction.

The evidence presented during 13 days of the trial includes testimony from Ty Garbin and Kaleb Franks that they participated in the conspiracy. Both took plea deals in the case.

The other evidence includes undercover recordings, videos, online chats and testimony from an informant known as “Big Dan” and two FBI Agents known as “Mark” and “Red”.

Judge Robert Jonker denied the motions to drop the charges saying from the bench with the jury out of the courtroom:

- There was a common understanding or objective.
- There can be tactical disagreements or holes in the plan.
- The jury can consider all of those things.
- There’s sufficient evidence on all the charge against all the defendants to carry the case forward.
- The essence of conspiracy is not a completion of the entire act itself.  But simply a mutual understanding or agreement amongst the alleged co-conspirators.  And then a forward step by at least one of them.  And that’s all.

Comments / 0

Related
BET

Two Of Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Seek Acquittal Of Federal Hate Crimes Convictions Citing insufficient Evidence

Two of the three men who were found guilty on Feb. 22 of federal hate crimes in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery want their convictions overturned. CNN reports that father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael filed court documents Tuesday (March 8) claiming that federal prosecutors failed to prove their case, including an argument that Arbery’s death didn’t happen on a public street in their Brunswick, Ga., neighborhood.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
Augusta Free Press

MS-13 gang member pleads guilty to conspiring to kill Mexican Mafia inmate

The last of five federal prisoners charged with conspiring to kill a fellow inmate at United States Penitentiary-Lee pleaded guilty today to federal charges related to the attempted murder. Carlos Alfredo Almonte, a.k.a. “Rabioso,” 31, pleaded guilty today to conspiracy to commit murder, attempt to commit murder, assault of an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wichita Eagle

Postal worker hoarded thousands of pieces of mail in Pennsylvania, feds say

A 29-year-old former Pennsylvania postal employee has pleaded guilty to keeping thousands of pieces of mail and not delivering them, federal prosecutors say. The Pottsville resident was charged with obstruction of the mail and subsequently pleaded guilty, according to court documents and a March 22 news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
Houston Chronicle

Five men sentenced in racketeering conspiracy involving gang

A judge sentenced five men Monday to decades of federal imprisonment in connection to a racketeering conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas said. Those five men — 48-year-old Ramon De La Cerda of McAllen, 43-year-old Jose Rolando Gonzalez of Mission, 49-year-old Juan Alberto Mendez of Mission, 35-year-old Salomon Robles of San Juan and 38-year-old Margil Reyna of Toledo, Ohio — each received 30-year sentences from U.S. District Judge Sim Lake, according to the U.S. attorney’s office.
MCALLEN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defendants#Defense Attorneys#Kidnap#Fbi
BET

Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Showed ‘So Much Hatred,’ Jury Foreman Says

The jury foreman in the federal hate crime trial of the killers of Ahmaud Arbery is speaking candidly about the men convicted in the February 2020 vigilante-style slaying. Marcus Ransom, 35, revealed to The New York Times that the testimony and evidence during the trial made him emotional, moving him to tears at times and compelling him to pray in his hotel room each night after jury service.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

South Carolina institutes firing squad executions

March 18 (Reuters) - South Carolina now has the means to facilitate executions by firing squad, officials said Friday, making it one of few states where it is lawful to carry out a death sentence in that manner. The state Department of Corrections said it alerted the Attorney General's office...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Houston Chronicle

Dentist convicted of breaking teeth in fraud scheme

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Grafton dentist has been convicted of health care fraud for breaking patients’ teeth and then claiming they needed crowns in an insurance scam. U.S. Attorney Richard Frohling announced that a federal jury on Thursday convicted 61-year-old Scott Charmoli of five counts of health care fraud and two counts of making false statements related to health care matters. He faces up to 60 years in prison when he’s sentenced in June.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KHOU

Texas loses high court case over prayer during executions

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The Supreme Court on Thursday sided with a Texas death row inmate seeking to have his pastor be allowed to pray out loud and touch him during his execution. The high court's decision won't keep John Henry Ramirez from being executed. But the justices in...
TEXAS STATE
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

20K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy