Ice Storm Warning issued for Antrim, Charlevoix, Crawford, Oscoda, Otsego by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 09:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. Target Area: Crawford; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois White River at Hazleton affecting Knox and Gibson Counties. Wabash River at Riverton affecting Sullivan, Knox, Crawford and Lawrence Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana Illinois Wabash River at Mount Carmel affecting Edwards, Posey, Wabash, White, Gibson, Knox and Gallatin Counties. .Ongoing flooding will continue along portions of the Lower White and Wabash Rivers due to prior rainfall. Minor flooding is occurring, which primarily impacts river roads, parks, and agricultural land. The last of the flooding on the lower reaches of the Wabash and White Rivers is expected to end by early Saturday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Riverton. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Some agricultural lands underwater. A few rural roads in Crawford County, Illinois close as water backs up Minnow Slough. High water affects campground at Leaverton Park in Palestine. A few private roads near the Gill Township levee in Sullivan County may flood. Water level is at the top of most makeshift levees. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday /9:00 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was 15.8 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:00 AM CDT Thursday /9:00 AM EDT Thursday/ was 17.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this afternoon and continue falling to 9.4 feet Sunday, March 27. - Flood stage is 15.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL ・ 14 DAYS AGO