The Wanted's Tom Parker dies at 33 after tragic brain cancer battle

By Jamie Downham
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BkdyM_0euHvRC600

Tom, from Bolton, learnt to play the guitar aged 16 and auditioned unsuccessfully for The X Factor.

In 2009 he joined The Wanted, with the band going on to score 10 UK Top 10 singles and three Top 10 albums.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jPCc5_0euHvRC600
Tom joined The Wanted on stage during their national tour Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1epNM4_0euHvRC600
Tom pictured with 32-year-old wife Kelsey Credit: Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e3A6G_0euHvRC600
The dad bravely opened up about his battle
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrByv_0euHvRC600
Tom was part of British-Irish boyband The Wanted since 2009 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BgRtZ_0euHvRC600
He was a hugely popular member of the band. His agent says the hearts of those who knew him are 'broken' Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eJAwh_0euHvRC600
He discussed his cancer diagnosis in a moving Channel 4 documentary Credit: INSTAGRAM/TOM PARKER
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N0SAc_0euHvRC600
In the programme, he said: 'I couldn't stop thinking about death, is the honest truth' Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CotBi_0euHvRC600
The group found fame with hits such as Glad You Came

