Salma Hayek shows support to Will Smith and congratulates him for winning his first Oscar

Salma Hayek took to social media to congratulate her good friends and co-stars after winning at the 94th Academy Awards. The Mexican actress shared throwback photos to recognize Will Smith ’s win for Best Actor and the Academy Honorary Governor’s Award Samuel L. Jackson received.

“Two of my favourite costars went home with Oscars last night. Congratulations on your amazing work. @willsmith @samuelljackson,” the Frida and House of Gucci star wrote. Hayek also included snaps of award-winning directors Jane Campion and Chloe Zhao , who took home the Oscar for Best Director. ”And also two women have won best Director two years in a row. Congratulations @janecampion @chloezhao,“ she concluded.

Some fans joined Salma in congratulating the winners, while others accused the actress of trying to distract people over the incident starred by Will Smith. “You know what’s up,” a fan wrote, while another person added, “Salma we know what you doin, girl!” A third said, “One of your fave behaved badly,” referring to the moment Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock .

After the world saw the infamous moment when Will gets up from his seat, heads to the stage, and slaps Chris, Smith took to social media to apologize.

GettyImages Chris Rock and Will Smith onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Will posted his official statement on Instagram condeming the violence: “Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior last night at the Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

Will’s apology comes after The Academy revealed they would be launching an investigation into the incident. The Academy said Monday in a statement, “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law,” per TMZ .