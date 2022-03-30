ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Salma Hayek shows support to Will Smith and congratulates him for winning his first Oscar

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dwenx_0euHvQJN00

Salma Hayek took to social media to congratulate her good friends and co-stars after winning at the 94th Academy Awards. The Mexican actress shared throwback photos to recognize Will Smith ’s win for Best Actor and the Academy Honorary Governor’s Award Samuel L. Jackson received.

“Two of my favourite costars went home with Oscars last night. Congratulations on your amazing work. @willsmith @samuelljackson,” the Frida and House of Gucci star wrote. Hayek also included snaps of award-winning directors Jane Campion and Chloe Zhao , who took home the Oscar for Best Director. ”And also two women have won best Director two years in a row. Congratulations @janecampion @chloezhao,“ she concluded.

Some fans joined Salma in congratulating the winners, while others accused the actress of trying to distract people over the incident starred by Will Smith. “You know what’s up,” a fan wrote, while another person added, “Salma we know what you doin, girl!” A third said, “One of your fave behaved badly,” referring to the moment Will Smith assaulted Chris Rock .

After the world saw the infamous moment when Will gets up from his seat, heads to the stage, and slaps Chris, Smith took to social media to apologize.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pAikJ_0euHvQJN00 GettyImages
Chris Rock and Will Smith onstage during the show at the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on Sunday, March 27, 2022.

Will posted his official statement on Instagram condeming the violence: “Violence in all its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior last night at the Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.”

RELATED:

Zoë Kravitz reacts to Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Berlin-based Dominican artist Jesus Cruz Artiles paints a mural depicting Will Smith’s Oscars slap

Will Smith’s mom reacts to Oscars slap: ‘First time I’ve ever seen him go off’

Will’s apology comes after The Academy revealed they would be launching an investigation into the incident. The Academy said Monday in a statement, “The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night’s show. We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our Bylaws, Standards of Conduct and California law,” per TMZ .


Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'This is worse than the G.I. Jane joke!': Will Smith is branded a 'hypocrite' as 1991 video resurfaces showing him mocking a bald man's hair loss - after he slapped Chris Rock for similar jibe

Will Smith has been called out online after a resurfaced video from 1991 showed the actor mocking a man for being bald. The Fresh Prince star quickly became the talking point of Sunday night's Oscars when he slapped Chris Rock on stage for making a joke about his wife's hair.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
People

Oscars Producer Will Packer Says Will Smith's Smack Was 'a Very Painful Moment for Me — on Many Levels'

The producer of the 94th Academy Awards is opening up about Will Smith smacking Chris Rock, saying that it was "a very painful moment" to witness. Will Packer, 47, who served as producer for the Oscars, received criticism for the initial tweet he posted shortly after Smith hit Rock following the comedian's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head during the ceremony Sunday night.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Whiskey Riff

Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage

We’re only a couple days removed from Will Smith slapping the ever-living hell out of Chris Rock on stage at this year’s Oscars, after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair loss. The Full Uncensored video of Will Smith’s altercation with Chris Rock at the #Oscars pic.twitter.com/cGQ3plSEiz — Movies (@moreoffilms) March 28, 2022 There’s no doubt that the incident was the wildest Oscars moment in recent memory, and hell, I’ll bet it will stay that way for […] The post Academy Awards 1973: John Wayne Had To Be Restrained From Confronting Native American Woman Sacheen Littlefeather On Stage first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Best looks from the Oscars 2022 red carpet

The 94th Academy Awards are finally here. The event, which airs tonight on ABC at 8 PM ET, will deliver the most prestigious awards to Hollywood. While the Oscars are the biggest night for the film industry, they’re also a glamorous night for fashion. Don’t miss the biggest...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Salma Hayek Pinault
Person
Will Smith
Person
Salma Hayek
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Zo Kravitz
Person
Jane Campion
ETOnline.com

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban Go Full Hollywood Glam for 2022 Oscars

Nicole Kidman arrived at Sunday’s 94 annual Academy Awards ready to win! The actress, who is nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, stunned as she hit the carpet with husband Keith Urban. Kidman, 54, dazzled in a stunning Giorgio Armani Privé light blue silk...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Academy Awards#Mexican#House
Decider.com

‘The View’ Has Heated Conversation About How Race Played Into the Oscar Night Slap

Whoopi Goldberg is not happy with one of the more troubling narratives surrounding Will Smith’s attack on Chris Rock at last Sunday’s Oscars, and she brought it up on today’s episode of The View. Early on in the episode, Whoopi mentioned the idea that Smith’s actions perpetuate a myth that Black people are violent, which she rejected, stating that Smith’s actions are Smith’s alone, and he is not indicative of an entire race. Instead, she said the focus should be on Rock’s restraint in the moment.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
43K+
Followers
10K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy