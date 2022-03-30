This Is The Most Famous Food In California

Photo: Getty Images

Every state has some unique and beloved dish that they enjoy. That's why Mashed set out to compile a list of the most famous food in every state. "It's about more than food: It's a shared identity, a source of pride, and sometimes, it even gives you a glimpse into an area's history," writes the website. But they also gave a disclaimer:

"We put together a list of some of the dishes and ingredients that each state is most famous for, and sometimes, it was tough picking just one of a slew of delicious creations. Here's what made the final cut."

According to Mashed , California's most famous food is... fortune cookies! Here's what the website had to say about their pick:

"Hear us out! This famous food staple of American-Chinese cuisine doesn't hail from the Far East at all. It comes from California, where it was invented much more recently than you might think. California.com says there's still a ton of disagreement on just who decided to add these tasty little cookies onto the end of a meal, but what we do know is that they spread across the country from California. Who would have thought?"

They also gave honorable mentions to avocado toast and fish tacos.

To find out the most famous food from every state, click here .