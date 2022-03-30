ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Indiana Black Expo 2022 free concert lineup announced

By Shakkira Harris
WRTV
WRTV
 1 day ago
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Black Expo (IBE) announced Wednesday Patti LaBelle, Monica, and Indianapolis' own After-7 will headline the 2022 Summer Celebration's Music Heritage concert.

The free outdoor concerts will take place at the American Legion Mall on Friday, Jul. 15, starting at 6 p.m.

In its 51st year, IBE president Tanya Mckinzie stated that the organization is excited to have the Summer Celebration return "full fledge" this year.

“We are blessed to have Patti, Monica, and After-7 grace the stage at our free outdoor concert and look forward to celebrating with (the) statewide community and guests from across the country,” Mckinzie wrote in a press release.

Although the concert is free, VIP tickets are available for $75. Learn more at summercelebration.net .

Legalize Indiana
17h ago

I cannot remember the exact year it was sometime in the past 10 to 15 years. myself and an old girlfriend from high school ran into each other and got reacquainted and we decided to go out for dinner and we decided to go to Indy to the hard Rock Cafe. the manager of the restaurant actually came to our table and advised us to get out of Indianapolis as soon as possible because we was white.

WRTV

WRTV

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

