ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Official US Covid death tracker added hundreds of child fatalities due to ‘coding error’

By Oliver O'Connell
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0otHJA_0euHvFqc00

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has removed 72,277 deaths, including those of 416 children, from its official US Covid-19 Data Tracker.

The tracker has been posting real-time data collected from more than two dozen state health departments since the early days of the coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.

There are two sources of data to report Covid-19 deaths in the US, the tracker, and the National Center for Health Statistics website. Both are run by the CDC but the latter relies on death certificates for its data.

The BMJ reports that by mid-March the figures presented by the two sites differed substantially, with the number of deaths for children attracting particular attention.

According to the Covid-19 Data Tracker, the number of deaths among infants and children aged 0-17 at about 1,700, while the statistics site stated 900.

The data tracker figure inferred that as many as one-third of all US child Covid deaths occurred during the Omicron variant surge at the close of 2021 and in early 2022.

This shocking figure implied that in the opening months of 2022, 550 children had died from Covid in the US compared to 1,017 in the preceding 22 months since the start of the pandemic. More accurate figures from the American Academy of Pediatrics put deaths at 179 in 2022 and 735 from 2020 through 2021.

Media outlets picked up on the original figures, causing consternation among both the medical community and parents.

The BMJ says that the inaccuracies in the data were noticed and reported by Kelley Krohnert, a former IT programmer from Atlanta.

“Help needed!!!” she tweeted on 23 February in an appeal to journalists. “It appears [CDC’s] Data Tracker has major issues when it comes to pediatric death reporting. We deserve accurate data when so much is on the line for our kids!”

Ms Krohnert and other parents had been writing to the CDC with concerns about the data tracker since May 2021.

When confronted about the correction to data by The BMJ , the CDC attributed it to its own “rigorous quality control measures”.

The original discrepancy arose because of a coding error in which the “CDC’s algorithm was accidentally counting deaths that were not Covid-19 related,” Jasmine Reed, public affairs specialist, said in an email to the publication, adding that the numbers are recorded in “real-time and subject to change”.

The National Center for Health Statistics data on the other hand “is the most complete source of death data”.

It appears that the error arose from an automatic counting of deaths submitted to local health departments of any hospital patient with a positive Covid-19 test result.

For example, a patient who died from trauma caused by a car accident, who drowned, or died in some other way would be counted as a Covid death if it was found that they were positive at the time of death.

Bob Anderson, chief of the mortality statistics branch at the National Center for Health Statistics and who also served on Covid-19 response task forces, explains that the reason behind this is the system on which it was based was not intended to cope with so many deaths.

The tracker was based on the National Notifiable Disease Surveillance System, which “was built mainly to deal with rare diseases” such as measles, he explained to BMJ .

“People at the state and federal level did their best to pull it together, but the fact is the system wasn’t built to handle hundreds of thousands of deaths,” he said.

Further discrepancies for data related to children were discovered elsewhere.

Ms Krohnert found that on the CDC’s Estimated Covid-19 Burden page a calculation error put the proportion of estimated child deaths at four per cent, but the raw numbers come to less than one per cent. The CDC subsequently revised its figure down to 0.07 per cent.

The BMJ has also asked the CDC about discrepancies in estimates of infections among children which inexplicably decreased by one million at the height of the Delta variant surge in the summer of 2021.

“It’s important that people are looking at this and calling out the errors. We want to get it right,” said Mr Anderson, adding that CDC employees from various departments had been pulled into the covid response.

“They’re working 70-80 hour weeks. It’s not surprising they might commit an error.”

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
The Independent
The Independent

575K+

Followers

189K+

Posts

260M+

Views

Follow The Independent and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
NJ.com

Omicron subvariant BA.2: The new symptoms to look out for

A new subvariant of the omicron variant of COVID-19 called BA.2 was discovered in the United States and several other countries earlier this year. BA.2 has been spreading more internationally but is not widespread in the U.S. despite it being a “variant of concern” and present in all 50 states.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Child Health#Death Certificates#Covid 19 Data Tracker#Bmj#Omicron
People

Flu Cases on the Rise Across the U.S. as Mask Use Declines

As cases of COVID-19 decline, along with the use of face masks for protection, more instances of the flu are being reported across the United States, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC's most recent flu report, which was released on Friday, shows that...
U.S. POLITICS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Ticks carrying rare virus found in several states

Ticks carrying a rare virus that can make humans sick have been found recently in six states, according to a study released Wednesday. The ticks found to be carrying the virus, called a lone star tick, were discovered in Georgia by researchers at Emory University. The ticks are common in Georgia and other states across the South and Midwest, but the ones found by the researchers were carrying a virus called the Heartland virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

People urged not to dismiss coughs and fever as Covid amid rise in TB cases

People are being urged not to dismiss a cough as Covid after figures showed a rise in tuberculosis (TB) cases.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the decline in TB up to 2019 appears to have reversed, with cases increasing by 2.4% in England – from 4,615 in 2018 to 4,725 in 2019.While TB cases fell in 2020, most likely due to people staying away from the NHS during the pandemic, suggestions are that infections rose by more than 7% in 2021.Anyone with a cough, particularly those in groups at a higher risk of catching TB, are being urged not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Fort Worth

“I’d rather be a little sick than on a ventilator again,” Unvaccinated single mother of four changes mind over Covid-19 vaccines after spending almost three months in hospital

America has one of the highest Covid-19 vaccination rates so far meaning that Americans are closer to reaching a herd immunity getting closer to the end of the Covid-19 pandemic. According to the data provided by the CDC, nearly 255 million people are vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine, more than 216 million are fully vaccinated and more than 96 million are boosted.
TEXAS STATE
Healthline

Is This Food Poisoning, Stomach Flu, or COVID-19?

If you are experiencing gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea, you may wonder if the cause is food poisoning, stomach flu, or COVID-19. These conditions share similar symptoms, though there are some key differences between them. Read on to learn more about the symptoms of food poisoning, stomach...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Company recalls oysters linked to outbreak of norovirus; dozens affected

Stellar Bay Shellfish is recalling some of its branded oysters because of a link to an outbreak of norovirus inventions in Canada. Officials with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency report that the company is unclear on where the oysters were distributed, but is sure they went to British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. They may have been distributed and sold nationwide.
AGRICULTURE
beckershospitalreview.com

UK COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases increase: What it means for the US

U.S. officials are closely monitoring COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United Kingdom — which have continued to rise over the last few weeks — and are considering what it could mean for the U.S. Seven things to know:. 1. U.K. COVID-19 cases have jumped 36.8 percent in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Covid hospitalizations among young children in the US increased five-fold from the peak of the Delta surge to the peak of Omicron but deaths remained minimal, CDC report finds

The number of U.S. children under the age of four who were hospitalized with COVID-19 was five times higher during the peak of the Omicron surge than it was at the peak of Delta, a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) report finds. The research, published Tuesday by the...
KIDS
Boston

Which coronavirus vaccine will work in the youngest children?

WASHINGTON — Over the past 10 months, as tens of millions of children and teenagers received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, the companies’ main rival, Moderna, sat on the sidelines, its shot limited to adults. But Moderna may now be poised for a comeback at a critical juncture in the...
KIDS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Coronavirus: Total US COVID-19 cases surpass 80 million

WASHINGTON — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the United States has surpassed the 80 million mark, more than two years after the country logged its first laboratory-confirmed case in January 2020. Early Wednesday, U.S. coronavirus cases totaled 80,019,128, with a nationwide death toll of 978,691, according to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

TB cases declined in U.S. during pandemic

Reported cases of tuberculosis (TB) dropped significantly across the United States during the COVID-19 pandemic, but delayed or missed diagnoses may have contributed to the decline. "Delayed or missed tuberculosis disease diagnoses are threatening the health of people with TB disease and the communities where they live," said Dr. Philip...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

575K+
Followers
189K+
Post
260M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy