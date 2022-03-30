ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
P&O Ferries: What will pay raise for UK crew mean for future sailings?

By Simon Calder
Seafarers on several ferries sailing to and from the UK are set to receive pay rises with government changes aimed at forcing Irish Ferries , P&O Ferries and other operators to pay at least the national minimum wage.

This is the background and the likely effects.

What happened to bring this about?

In June 2021, Irish Ferries started sailing between Dover and Calais. This is the main route operated by P&O Ferries, and is also served by DFDS.

The business model of Irish Ferries uses cheap labour supplied through agencies. Its fares for freight and passengers could therefore undercut other operators.

The issue was raised with the transport secretary, Grant Shapps , by P&O Ferries’ parent company, DP World.

At a meeting in Dubai in November 2021, the chairman and chief executive Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem raised the “challenges” facing P&O Ferries with Mr Shapps, saying: “In respect of our ferry business, there’s a new low-cost competitor from Irish Ferries.

“This poses challenges in respect of P&O’s operations. We kept ferries operating during the height of the pandemic to support movement of people and goods.”

The transport secretary replied: “I’m aware of the issues relating to P&O. I recognise you will need to make commercial decisions, but please do keep us informed.”

On 16 March P&O Ferries told the Department for Transport (DfT) that it was about to make 786 crew redundant, planning to replace them with cheaper labour. The company did not consult with the trade unions.

P&O Ferries said it took the action because but otherwise the whole company would close, with the loss of 3,000 jobs and the connectivity provided from England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The company said its lost £100m in the course of a year, working out at £3 per second.

What has changed?

The transport secretary, Grant Shapps, said that British ports will have statutory powers to refuse to handle ferries whose crew are paid below the national minimum wage – which on 1 April 2022 rises to £9.50 per hour.

He has instructed ports to refuse entry to ferries not paying workers the national minimum wage from today.

For comparison, P&O Ferries said it would pay an hourly average of £5.50.

Mr Shapps said HMRC will check that all UK ferry firms are paid at least the minimum wage. He has also said the UK government will push for an international minimum wage. And he has asked the UK Insolvency Service to disqualify Peter Hebblethwaite, the chief executive of P&O Ferries.

What will the effect of the new rules be?

Irish Ferries and P&O Ferries will be immediately banned from British ports unless they raise wages.

The increase in costs is likely to feed through to less choice and higher fares.

Most workers will not be rehired, according to Peter Hebblethwaite of P&O Ferries.

Over 97 per cent of the 786 redundant crew have accepted the settlement offer, with 64 per cent already having completed settlement agreements.

“These are legally binding agreements, and crew members who have entered them will rightly expect us to comply with their terms,” the P&O Ferries boss said.

“Accordingly, we cannot offer a change to the 31 March deadline for our redundancy offer to seafarers.”

What do the ferry firms say?

Most of them have welcomed the news – including P&O Ferries. Writing to Mr Shapps ahead of the finalised proposals, the P&O ferries CEO said: “We welcome the government’s commitment to increasing the minimum wage for all seafarers working in British waters.

“We have never sought to undermine the minimum wage regulations. Indeed, from the outset, P&O Ferries has called for a level playing field regarding salaries on British ferry routes.”

Ian Hampton, executive director of Stena Line , said the company “welcomes the package of changes proposed to address the present inequalities that exist for seafarers working on regular ferries services to and from the UK”.

He said: “We have a long-held strategy of employing local seafarers onboard our vessels. Today’s announcement protects that strategy and in addition creates the necessary consistency and equality needed across the sector.”

A spokesperson for Brittany Ferries said: “From the first sailing in 1973, we have committed to the wellbeing and fair treatment of all seafarers and we never forget the role these hard working professionals have played, particularly throughout the Covid crisis.”

Will this help seafarers on cruises serving British ports?

That was the expectation. On 23 March the prime minister told Parliament: “We will be taking steps to protect all mariners who are working in UK waters and ensure that they are paid the living wage.”

While cruise lines spend much of their time outside UK waters, many ships are based at British ports. Boris Johnson indicated that all seafarers must be paid at least the national minimum wage. But the new rules apply only to cruises on “regular ferry services”.

Boris Johnson insists drilling for more North Sea oil and gas does not undermine climate fight

Boris Johnson has issued a passionate defence of his plans to drill for more North Sea oil and gas, insisting it will not undermine the fight against the climate emergency.Ahead of a new energy plan that will grant fresh licences, the prime minister argued it would be “crazy” to shut down production – and open up the UK to “blackmail from Vladimir Putin.Speaking to Scottish Tories in Aberdeen – the heart of the North Sea industries – Mr Johnson vowed to make “sensible use of this country’s own natural hydrocarbon resources”.Turning off the taps would be “a disaster”, he...
P&O Ferries CEO acknowledges ignoring UK rules in firing 786

LONDON (AP) — The head of a ferry operator at the center of a bitter labor dispute stunned U.K. lawmakers when he acknowledged that the company chose to ignore the law and labor contracts when it fired 786 workers without consulting with them in advance. P&O Ferries Chief Executive Peter Hebblethwaite — under intense questioning from members of a parliamentary committee — said Thursday the company decided not to discuss its plans with workers because it knew labor unions would never agree. Lawmakers repeatedly characterized the move as a willful decision to break the law. The company, which operates in Britain and is owned by a subsidiary of Dubai-based DP World, dismissed the seafarers as part of a cost-cutting plan it says was necessary to save the business and 2,200 other jobs.
Shell to invest up to 25 bln pounds in UK's energy sector

March 24 (Reuters) - Shell (SHEL.L) will invest up to 25 billion pounds ($33 billion)into the energy system in Britain over the next decade, a senior executive at the oil major said, and over 75% of which will be funnelled into zero-carbon products and services. Shell plans to invest between...
Grant Shapps
Peter Hebblethwaite
‘We are calling time on cheap milk’, says Arla boss as farmers’ costs soar

The UK boss of diary giant Arla has said that customers are likely going to face higher prices to buy a pint of milk, as farmers are being squeezed by soaring costs.“We are calling time on cheap milk,” Ash Amirahmadi told the PA news agency as the business set out its plan for the next five years.Farmers have been facing squeezed milk prices for years. In the last 10 years consumer prices have gone up 26% as a whole, Mr Amirahmadi said, but the price of milk has dropped by 7% in the same period.“This strategy is about improving the...
‘Absolutely bizarre’: Dismay from climate campaigners as PM comes out against onshore wind farms

Boris Johnson has come down against onshore wind farms in the cabinet row which has delayed the publication of his energy security strategy.His comments dismayed environmentalists who believe that the development of onshore wind power is a vital part of the UK’s move towards net zero carbon emissions by the 2050 target.Environment think tank Green Alliance said it was “absolutely bizarre” to seemingly exclude one of the UK’s cheapest energy sources from the nation’s future power mix.The prime minister had been reported to be leaning towards business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng’s drive for the relaxation of planning rules to allow...
P&O Ferries mass firings of UK crew members outrage unions

LONDON – Unions protested at British ports Friday, demanding the government step in to save jobs and protect key trade routes after major ferry operator P&O Ferries fired 800 U.K. crew members to replace them with cheaper contract staff. P&O has canceled all its ferry crossings between Britain and...
Ukraine war puts Wylfa nuclear back on agenda, says UK minister

The Conservative Welsh Secretary says Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put a new nuclear power station at Wylfa on Anglesey "firmly back on the agenda". Simon Hart said that energy self-sufficiency remained the UK's absolute ambition. He said the UK government was determined not to let the push for net...
USA and EU Reach LNG Supply Deal

Under the agreement, Europe will get at least 15 billion cubic meters of additional LNG supplies by the end of the year. — The U.S. and the European Union will push to boost supplies of liquefied natural gas to European countries by the end of 2022 in a bid to displace Russian gas, a political framework that now leaves companies to sort out the details.
Dubai
U.K.
Scotland
P&O Ferries: all sailings halted ahead of ‘major announcement’

The leading ferry firm between Dover and Calais, P&O Ferries, has suspended all its sailings ahead of “a major company announcement”.In a message to staff seen by The Independent, P&O Ferries said: “We will be making a major company announcement today which, with the support of our shareholder DP World, will secure the long-term viability of P&O Ferries.“To facilitate this announcement all our vessels have been asked to discharge their passengers and cargo and standby for further instructions. “That means we're expecting all our ports to experience serious disruption today so please bear with us and we will give...
Spain's Cepsa to spend $8 bln by 2030 on green shift

MADRID, March 30 (Reuters) - Spanish oil and gas group Cepsa will spend 7-8 billion euros ($7.8-8.9 billion) on shifting its business to low-carbon energy sources by 2030, in line with a fossil fuel industry under pressure to limit its contribution to climate change. Cepsa, which was born as the...
Investment plea after gas supplies from Norway outstrip those from the North Sea

The UK used more gas from Norway than it did from the North Sea in 2021, after gas production within the UK fell “significantly” last year.Ross Dornan of industry body Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) said this marked the first time that supplies from a single other country had been larger than domestic supply.And with the Russian invasion of Ukraine resulting in countries looking to end their use of oil and gas from Russia, Mr Dornan warned: “If we want to be more reliant on imports we’re going to have to pay the price of that.”His comments came as a new...
Britain's Sainsbury's faces shareholder vote on workers pay

LONDON, March 28 (Reuters) - Sainsbury's (SBRY.L) shareholders are set to vote on a resolution at this year's annual meeting calling for Britain's second biggest supermarket group to commit to paying the so called real Living Wage to all its workers by July 2023. Responsible investment group ShareAction, which is...
UK Drops All COVID-19 Travel Restrictions

After two long years of pandemic-related restrictions, the UK has officially scrapped all existing COVID-19 travel measures. Beginning at 4 a.m. on Friday, passengers traveling through London Heathrow Airport no longer need to provide a passenger locator form or a negative COVID-19 test from unvaccinated travelers, the UK government announced this week.
Electric Ireland to raise NI electricity prices by 30%

Electric Ireland has announced it will increase its prices by 30% from 1 May. The company, which is Northern Ireland's third largest supplier, said the increase would mean a weekly increase of approximately £4.21 on an average residential electricity bill. It has about 103,000 customers in Northern Ireland. Electric...
British Maritime Agency Detains P&O Ferry Unready to Sail

(Reuters) - Britain's Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) on Friday detained a ferry operated by P&O in Northern Ireland because it was not ready to sail, the agency and P&O said. The British government has already said it will take legal action over P&O Ferries' decision to fire 800 staff...
