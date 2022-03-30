ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Garcia primed to ignite lightweight division after avoiding ‘train wreck’ to focus on mental health

By Declan Taylor
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

More than 14 months have passed since Ryan Garcia announced himself as a major player at lightweight’s top table but he has faced an altogether more challenging opponent than Luke Campbell almost ever since.

Shortly after that night in Dallas, when he hauled himself off the canvas in the second round to stop Campbell in the seventh , Garcia’s career was derailed by mental health problems which manifested in crippling anxiety and depression. But, ahead of his much anticipated ring return next month, “King Ry” believes he has prevented a full blown “train wreck” as a result of his ring hiatus.

That January 2021 encounter with Campbell had been billed as Garcia’s acid test – the first fight in his career before which some had even picked him to lose. He passed it with flying colours.

In the aftermath, his name was of course linked with the other leading lightweights – the likes of Devin Haney, Gervonta Davis and Teofimo Lopez. Those who had written him off as little more than a big punching social media expert were beginning to accept he belonged with the others.

Another intriguing fight, against Javier Fortuna, was slated for the following July and Garcia soon returned to training camp. But, although he was soaring inside the ring, things were falling apart outside of it. Everything came to a head when he returned to training in San Diego. Depression and anxiety were wreaking havoc on his state of mind and he decided he had to withdraw from the Fortuna fight after breaking down in tears in the gym.

“It was a time in my life where things were happening outside of the ring,” he reflects. “It had nothing to do with my mindset for the sport of boxing or anything like that.

“It was all about things that were happening outside so I felt it was the right time to get myself together and make sure that I didn’t end up paying the price later on. I couldn’t just keep on forcing myself to just get in the ring, get in the ring, get in the ring if I didn’t feel mentally right outside of it.

“I think a lot of things were in play with what was happening to me; I was struggling with anxiety and depression. I don’t know if all that stuff plays a part – the pressure of being a boxer-influencer or whatnot – but all I know is I noticed a problem and I fixed it. I made sure I was ok and I made the right decision for sure. Now I can’t wait to be back in the ring on 9 April.”

Indeed, having worked on himself away from the public eye during his mental health break, Garcia is now ready to return to the spotlight. It is a place he has grown accustomed to as a man who has harnessed the power of social media with such vigour. Currently Anthony Joshua and Saul “Canelo” Alvarez are the only active boxers with more followers than him on Instagram.

Now he has emerged as an unlikely advocate for mental health in a sport which can often seem well behind the times in that particular area.

“I took that time and, man, I feel amazing now,” he adds. “I really feel it helped me stop a train wreck and I that’s what’s important.

“Some boxers take their time and before you step in the ring you have to be there mentally. If you’re not there mentally bad things can happen in that ring.

“For me it started with counselling. I went to see a therapist, I took the professional approach to it, making sure I got real professional help and then from there I just started understanding what anxiety really is – and depression too.

“I just started talking to people and talking to people really helped me; it helped me understand what I was going through and understanding that there’s a way out.

“Hope does a lot for you and it helps you see a light at the end of the tunnel. I slowly but surely got myself out of the hole I was in.

“My family helped, especially my mum and everyone around me. They really supported me through this rough time, and my sponsors as well. They showed love as I was going through this. It was a team effort to help me get right back on track.

“Now I’ve started training and everything feels a lot better.”

In his absence, the lightweight division has moved on significantly. Lopez, who held three of the four belts at the start of Garcia’s absence, has since lost all of them to George Kambosos Jr.

While Haney has beaten both Jorge Linares and JoJo Diaz and Davis has won twice too.

“I hope the best for the other guys in my division,” Garcia says sincerely. “I hope they all do great things and make a lot of money.

“I never have any ill feeling towards anybody. I am just a competitor so any fight you ask me about, any opponent, I am going to say I think I will win. That’s just who I am.

“When it comes to fighting I am just a competitor and I do talk a bit of s*** because that’s just how it comes out. I watch a lot of these guys and just think I can do a lot better than them.”

For now, Garcia is focusing on nothing but his opponent for 9 April, Emmanuel Tagoe. Victory over the Ghanaian “Game Boy” will then open the door for the kind of fights he was in the hat for before his much-needed break.

But, these days. Garcia does not like to look too far ahead.

“I don’t know what the break will do for me,” he says. “I just take things day-by-day and make every day count.

“That’s a new approach for me because before I took my break I was always so eager to get things done.

“I looked too far ahead and things didn’t always play out how I wanted them too. If I had taken things day-by-day then everything would have just happened how it happened.

“Now I just make every day count and leave it all it on the line for that day. I make myself have a short memory and just work harder every day.

“That way everything will play out how it should do.”

Boxing Insider

Canelo Alvarez: “I Really Wanna Be Undisputed At 175”

If the career of Canelo Alvarez were to abruptly end at this very moment, the Mexican star can look back on his time in the ring with pride. However, he does have more that he wants to accomplish. Having won world titles in four separate weight divisions, Alvarez is widely...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia On Critics: Drives Me To Work Hard, I Don't Want To Prove Those Guys Right

Ryan Garcia has long ago reached a point where he knows he can never please all the people all of the time. The unbeaten lightweight has endured his share of criticism during his rise through the ranks, which comes with the territory when your fame tends to exceed the in-ring achievements. Garcia has always enjoyed a strong social media presence but is never without his skeptics even as has developed into a top contender. The 23-year-old from Victorville, California doesn’t expect that to change in the buildup to or even after his fight with Ghana’s Emmanuel Tagoe, which tops an April 9 DAZN telecast from Alamodome in San Antonio.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Oscar De La Hoya: Ryan Garcia & Joe Goossen Are 'Match Made In Heaven'

Oscar De La Hoya can relate all too well with Ryan Garcia’s decision to switch trainers from Eddy Reynoso to Joe Goossen. The six-division champion and Hall of Fame fighter was cornered by a who’s who of head coaches and trainers throughout his illustrious career, including Robert Alcazar (1992-2000), Jesus Rivero (1996-1997), Emanuel Steward (1997), Gil Clancy (1997-1999), Floyd Mayweather Sr. (2000-2006, 2008), Freddie Roach (2007), Nacho Beristain (2008) and Angelo Dundee (2008).
COMBAT SPORTS
Person
Jorge Linares
Person
Gervonta Davis
Person
Anthony Joshua
Person
Ryan Garcia
Person
Javier Fortuna
Person
Devin Haney
MMAmania.com

Jon Jones believes it’s his ‘destiny’ to become UFC heavyweight champion

Jon Jones still has full faith that his planned run at Heavyweight will pan out as intended. The former two-time Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Light Heavyweight champion fought his last fight in his long-time division at UFC 247 in Feb. 2020 (watch highlights). Taking home a controversial unanimous decision win against Dominick Reyes, Jones would eventually relinquish his title later that year with the intention of moving up to Heavyweight.
UFC
Boxing Scene

Shakur Stevenson: I'm Going To Show The World Why Oscar Valdez Ducked Me All This Time

Shakur Stevenson appreciates what Bob Arum’s promotional company has done for his career in the five years since he signed with Top Rank Inc. The highly skilled 2016 Olympic silver medalist has been showcased on ESPN throughout his professional career, became a multimillionaire and has won world titles in two weight classes. Stevenson still wasn’t about to sit by quietly when it became clear that Arum wanted to match Oscar Valdez versus Emanuel Navarrete, not Stevenson, following the Newark, New Jersey, native’s impressive, 10th-round, technical-knockout victory over Jamel Herring on October 23 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.
COMBAT SPORTS
The Independent

Jake Paul urges Mike Tyson to sign $300m heavyweight comeback fight

Jake Paul has told Mike Tyson to “have some fun” by agreeing to fight the YouTuber, who is prepared to bulk up to take on the heavyweight great.Paul has been angling for a chance to take on Tyson, a former undisputed heavyweight world champion, as he seeks the next step in a boxing career that has thus far of five wins over internet personalities, former basketball players and mixed martial artists.Tyson has so far been reluctant to accept the offer of a bout, suggesting it would take a significant fee to convince him to come out of retirement.The 55-year-old fought...
COMBAT SPORTS
#Train Wreck#Boxing#Ignite#Combat
Boxing Scene

David Benavidez Eyes KO Win: I’m Confident I Can Stop David Lemieux!

Unbeaten two-time world champion and Phoenix-native David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez will look to thrill the crowd in his home state for the second consecutive time when he battles former world champion David Lemieux in a 12-round showdown for the vacant Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title headlining live on SHOWTIME Saturday, May 21 from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona in a Premier Boxing Champions event.
PHOENIX, AZ
Boxing Scene

Daniel Roman: Fulton Didn't Handle Pressure Well, I Plan To Surprise Him

Thompson Boxing's former undisputed super bantamweight world champion, Daniel Roman (29-3-1, 10 KOs), has enlisted an elite strength and conditioning program ahead of his fight against WBC and WBO super bantamweight champion Stephen Fulton (20-0, 8 KOs). Premier Boxing Champions and SHOWTIME Sports will broadcast the 12-round world title clash on June 4, 2022, live from The Armory in Minneapolis, MN.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Boxing Scene

Gilberto Ramirez Willing Move Up, Face Ilunga Makabu For WBC Title

Despite winning the WBA light heavyweight world title eliminator last December to become the mandatory challenger for WBA champion Dmitry Bivol, 43-0 Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is waiting for a crack at the gold. Rather than sit and wait, or fight a meaningless tune-up, Ramirez is fully prepared to...
COMBAT SPORTS
Mental Health
Health
Combat Sports
Instagram
Sports
Boxing Scene

Munguia-Jacobs: Negotiations Ongoing For Fight At Catchweight On DAZN

Jaime Munguia won’t fight Jermall Charlo on June 18, but he might get a chance to face a former middleweight champion during that month. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that negotiations are ongoing for Mexico’s Munguia to box ex-IBF 160-pound champion Daniel Jacobs. Their fight could take place as soon as June 11, but also at a later date.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Danny Garcia on Fighting Jaron Ennis: He Has His Own Journey, I Have Mine

Danny Garcia believes that fellow Philadelphian welterweight Jaron Ennis will reach the top of the division sooner or later – just don’t necessarily expect it to happen at Garcia’s expense. Garcia, the former two-division titlist and one of the most prominent fighters to emerge from fight-rich Philadelphia...
ARLINGTON, TX
BoxingNews24.com

Oscar Valdez vs. Shakur Stevenson April 30th Fight Card Update

Valdez-Stevenson & Davis-Sanchez will be broadcast LIVE on ESPN, ESPN Deportes & ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. WBC champion Oscar Valdez hopes to become a Mexican boxing legend while WBO king Shakur Stevenson is eyeing the mythical pound-for-pound rankings. On Saturday, April 30, Valdez and Stevenson, the world’s...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Spence vs. Ugas undercard quotes: Isaac Cruz, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Jose Valenzuela, Francisco Vargas, More

Featuring Isaac Cruz, Yuriorkis Gamboa, Jose Valenzuela, Francisco Vargas, Cody Crowley and Josesito Lopez. Fighters competing on the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Yordenis Ugas SHOWTIME PPV undercard previewed their respective showdowns during a virtual press conference Tuesday before they step into the ring on Saturday, April 16 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
ARLINGTON, TX
BoxingNews24.com

David Benavidez fights David Lemieux on May 21st in Glendale, Arizona

Unbeaten two-time world champion and Phoenix-native David “El Bandera Roja” Benavídez will look to thrill the crowd in his home state for the second consecutive time when he battles former world champion David Lemieux in a 12-round showdown for the vacant Interim WBC Super Middleweight Title headlining live on SHOWTIME Saturday, May 21 from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona in a Premier Boxing Champions event.
GLENDALE, AZ
BoxingNews24.com

Ryan Garcia = “BASIC” fighter says ‘Boom’ Mancini

By Jim Calfa: Former WBA lightweight world champion Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini says he feels 135-lb contender Ryan Garcia is a “basic” fighter and someone that does too much talking outside of the ring and not enough inside it. Mancini, who is known for his many...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

