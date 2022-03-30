Elliot Page's 'The Umbrella Academy' character to come out as transgender

Elliot Page announced his character in "Umbrella Academy" will come out as transgender

Page previously portrayed Vanya Hargreeves, a cisgender woman, in the first and second seasons of "Umbrella Academy."

Page came out as transgender in December 2020.

Elliot Page announced this week that his character in "Umbrella Academy" will come out as transgender in the third season of the show.

In a Tuesday tweet, Page wrote "Meet Viktor Hargreeves" while sharing a photo from the television series.

Netflix's official Twitter account then responded to the tweet, saying "Welcome to the family, Viktor — we’re so happy you’re here,” the account tweeted.

In December of 2020, Page came out as transgender and said that he would continue to star as Vanya on the show. Unnamed sources at the time also told "Variety" that there weren't plans for Page’s character’s gender to change.

Netflix earlier this month also released a trailer for the upcoming "Umbrella Academy" season in which Page's character was still referred to as Vanya, Variety noted.

