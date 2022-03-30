ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to shop affordable tiki bars for garden parties in 2022, from B&M to The Range

By Daisy Lester
 1 day ago

The clocks have gone back and a brief spell of sun has put summer in our sights – meaning now’s the time to get your garden revamped in time for the season of alfresco socialising.

The fire pit has been secured, the sofa is sorted and maybe you even got your hands on a coveted hanging egg chair , now all your garden needs its boozy centrepiece. And what better way to inject some fun into it than with a tiki bar?

Last summer, the units became a staple of garden parties when lockdown restrictions only allowed for outdoor socialising. Though all the rules are gone for summer 2022, the trend has remained.

Ideal for hosting guests, tiki bars help make the most of your outdoor space. Complete with thatched roofs, matching stools and plenty of storage, they’re a stylish and practical addition – but with some tiki bars costing upwards of £500, they don’t come cheap.

Whether you’re prepping for barbecue season and parties or simply looking for a way to stretch your evenings spent outdoors, we’ve rounded up the affordable tiki bars available to buy right now, from B&M, The Range, Argos and Asda.

B&M island paradise tiki bar set with stools: £300, Bmstores.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rw1lm_0euHuNnn00

New for 2022, B&M’s island paradise tiki bar set comes complete with matching stools and it’s even reduced by £50 right now. The rattan-effect design is teamed with a fringe canopy that transports you to the beach, while the storage shelving and glass table top help make it a practical addition to your outdoor space.

The Range marbella bar set: £319.99, Therange.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wB5m0_0euHuNnn00

The Range’s holiday-inspired three-piece tiki bar consists of a rattan-inspired table and two coordinating bar stools, with its compact size (â€‹â€‹101cm x 100cm x 58cm) good for big and small spaces alike. Perfect for entertaining, the table boasts a glass top with the classic tiki-style fringed roof.

Studio tiki 3-piece bar set: £275, Studio.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cn3ml_0euHuNnn00

Studio’s tiki bar offering will set you back less than £300, though it looks far more expensive. Coming with matching bar stools, the unit boasts a rattan-effect design with the table sheltered by a fringed roof. There’s also a concealed shelf so you can keep your home bar stocked up with all your favourite tipples.

Asda garden tiki 3-piece set: £349, Asda.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbiEB_0euHuNnn00

Another rattan-effect design, Asda’s tiki bar is made from hand woven poly-rattan and is complete with a toughened glass tabletop, corrosion-resistant steel frame, storage shelving and matching bar stools. Its on the larger size (H 205.5cm x W 128.5cm x D 75.5cm), too, so a good option for bigger spaces.

Argos Habitat beach bar gazebo with stools: £500, Argos.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dp7kR_0euHuNnn00

At £500, Argos’s tiki bar is on the pricier end of the spectrum but its stylish and sleek design is worth every penny. On trend with its rattan, natural look, the bar comes with matching cushioned stools that sit at the glass tabletop. The bamboo detailing is built onto a sturdy steel frame, finished off with a grass-style roof.

Looking for more outdoor recommendations? Read our guide to Aldi's garden Specialbuys

