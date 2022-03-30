ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muskegon, MI

Judge: Van owned by convicted killer of 2 will be destroyed

By AP Newsroom
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iiHQp_0euHtvPM00

A judge has ruled that a minivan owned by a man serving life sentences for the slayings of two women in western Michigan will be destroyed.

The Muskegon Chronicle reports that a Muskegon County judge ruled March 25 in favor of prosecutors’ motion to allow authorities to destroy the Dodge Grand Caravan, which played a role in Jeffrey Willis’ crimes in the Muskegon area.

The 52-year-old Willis is serving life without parole after being convicted of killing Rebekah Bletsch as she jogged along a rural road in 2014.

He also was convicted of killing a gas station clerk who disappeared in 2013. Jessica Heeringa’s body still hasn’t been found.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Comments / 0

WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47

10K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

2M+

Views

Related
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Serial killer Jeffrey Willis’ van will go to the crusher if judge grants prosecutor’s request

MUSKEGON, MI – A van owned by convicted serial killer Jeffrey Willis will immediately go to the “crusher” and be destroyed if Muskegon County prosecutors get their wish. A motion to destroy Willis’ silver Dodge Grand Caravan still awaits a decision from the judge. In September, the judge asked prosecutors and Willis to file legal briefs about their arguments.
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI
Toby Hazlewood

Father of Three Killed by Bulldozer While Using a Portable Toilet at a Polk County Landfill Site

A 40-year-old man from Winterhaven, FL has been killed in what Polk County police have called a "tragic industrial accident" that occurred late on March 4. Aaron Henderson was working as a spotter for one of a number of bulldozers on the landfill site, and was using the portable toilet when another bulldozer drove straight into and over it. The bulldozer's blade was lowered so the driver couldn't see where it was going, and the accident followed.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Daily Mail

Michigan election official is charged with voter fraud and misconduct after she 'purposely broke a seal on a ballot container' that prevented a recount in her re-election campaign

A former township clerk and current county elections supervisor in Michigan has been charged with ballot tampering in the state's August 2020 primary. Kathy Funk is also charged with misconduct in office, the Michigan attorney general's office announced late Friday. State prosecutors say Funk was Flint Township's clerk when she...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ClickOnDetroit.com

Hear from brothers who spent 25 years in prison for wrongful Oakland County murder conviction

PONTIAC, Mich. – Two brothers who were wrongfully convicted of an Oakland County murder spoke Tuesday, shortly after being released from a quarter-century in prison. George and Melvin DeJesus were exonerated Tuesday (March 22) after spending 25 years in prison for the July 11, 1995, murder of a woman in Pontiac. The woman was found nude in her basement with a pillowcase over her head and wires binding her neck, wrists and ankles, according to authorities.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
County
Muskegon County, MI
Muskegon County, MI
Crime & Safety
Muskegon, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Muskegon, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
iheart.com

83-Year-Old Convicted Killer Arrested After Severed Head Found In Her Home

An 83-year-old transgender woman who has been convicted twice for killing her ex-girlfriends was arrested in connection with the murder of a third woman. The New York City Police Department began investigating the case last week after a human torso was discovered stuffed in a trash bag in a shopping cart in Brooklyn. Then, on Monday (March 7), a human leg was found hidden inside a parked car about two miles away. They believed that the torso and leg belonged to 68-year-old Susan Layden.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Parade

Where Is Scott Peterson Now? Inside the Convicted Killer's New Trial and Life Behind Bars

Scott Peterson was at the center of a media firestorm for years in the early 2000s after the disappearance and murder of his wife, Laci Peterson, and their unborn son, Conner. The case was gruesome and fascinating in the macabre way that’s the stuff of true crime lovers’ dreams: An attractive victim, a baby, a handsome suspect, and enough mystery and intrigue to partially inspire Gillian Flynn‘s Gone Girl (as well as the movie adaptation, which starred Ben Affleck who bears an almost disturbingly doppelganger likeness to Peterson).
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Judge#The Muskegon Chronicle#Grand Caravan
Vice

He Was an Ex-FBI Serial Killer Profiler. Then His Lies Caught Up With Him.

“Britain’s Mindhunter” had acquired the nickname for good reason. Over a decades-long career, Paul Harrison served with distinction in several police forces as beat cop, serial killer profiler, undercover football hooligan, royal protection officer and security adviser for the Ministry of Defence and the Royal Courts of Justice in London. The front cover of Mind Games – his 33rd book – even offers a glowing endorsement from Martina Cole, often cited as Britain’s queen of crime writing: “Profiling at its best. Paul Harrison is the master of the true crime genre.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
99.1 WFMK

Abandoned House in the Northern Michigan Wilderness

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. It seems that more and more houses, trailers, mobile homes – basically, any type of dwelling – are being just plain abandoned. Old deserted homesteads...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
KTVZ

Two brothers were sentenced to life in prison for a crime they didn’t commit. Nearly 25 years later, they were exonerated, released and reunited

Brothers George and Melvin DeJesus are out of prison after serving nearly 25 years for a crime they didn’t commit. “Walking out, just with the feeling of vindication, it was great,” George DeJesus told reporters in Michigan on Tuesday, shortly after he was released, according to CNN Detroit affiliate WDIV. “This is the best day of my life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox47news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy