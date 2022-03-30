ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Williamson County, TN

Remembering Franklin Police Officer Jeff Carson; Service Information

By Source Staff
 1 day ago

After a successful career in country music, including several chart-topping songs, Officer Jeff Carson joined the Franklin Police Department on May 27, 2008. During his tenure with the FPD, Carson earned six commendations, a Chief’s Award for Excellence, and was recently promoted to Police Officer-2

Jeff’s loss is widely felt, across several communities: country music, law enforcement, and the entire Franklin, Williamson County community, which he proudly served and protected for the last 14 years.

Thank you, Jeff, for your life of service and song.

All are invited to honor , remember , and celebrate :

Funeral Service
Saturday, April 2, 2022 | 10:00 a.m.
Brentwood Baptist Church
7777 Concord Rd, Brentwood, TN 37027

11:30 procession & police motorcade to a brief graveside service
at Williamson Memorial | 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN 37064

Citizens wishing to pay their respects along the below route are encouraged to do so safely: Concord Rd to Franklin Rd, to Mack Hatcher, to Murfreesboro Rd, to the Public Square, to Main Street, to Columbia Ave, past Franklin Police Headquarters, to Williamson Memorial for the graveside service.

Friday’s 4-6pm visitation at Williamson Memorial will be a private gathering for Jeff Carson’s family and their invited guests.

The family has requested that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Franklin Police Department’s Law Enforcement Assistance Fund , a 501(c)(3) organization that provides financial assistance to Franklin Police Officers during unexpected life events, and college scholarships to officers’ children.

