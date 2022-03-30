ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Broken windows policing targets communities of color, Legal Aid says

By AJ Jondonero, Aliza Chasan
PIX11
PIX11
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mg07K_0euHsOtm00

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The crackdown on “quality-of-life” crimes by the police disproportionately targets communities of color, according to a report by the Legal Aid Society released on Wednesday.

According to an analysis of police data by the nonprofit, 91% of the 1,524 broken windows arrests it reviewed were of Black, Latinx and other non-white New Yorkers. The arrests were for charges that include driving without a valid license, loitering, MTA fare evasion, open container, public urination and other various broken-windows offenses charged as violations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10I13d_0euHsOtm00
Credit: The Legal Aid Society

Advocates slammed the initiative , saying it resembles the Giuliani-era broken windows policing.

NYPD officers focus on violations, such as dice games, drinking and open-air selling of narcotics as part of a new Quality-of-Life Enforcement Initiative , Commissioner Keechant Sewell said on Mar. 23. She said this is not a return to Stop, Question, and Frisk, nor is it “policing for numbers.”

“This enforcement will be responsive to community complaints and concerns, and will address the violent crime patterns officers and detectives are confronting,” she said in a statement. “This is precision-policing aimed at reducing violence in the neighborhoods seeing disproportionate numbers of shootings – and it is what the public is demanding.”

Spokespeople from the Legal Aid Society said they have serious concerns about whether the police can carry out this initiative lawfully without further alienating residents of communities of color.

“The NYPD should not be doubling down on this debunked policing strategy that doesn’t make us any safer and only further exacerbates racial disparities in New York’s criminal legal system,” Molly Griffard, staff attorney with the Cop Accountability Project at the Legal Aid Society, said.

City officials still believe that the initiative, combined with gun violence-focused neighborhood safety teams , will help reduce crime.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 18

The One and Only
1d ago

Again, the legal aid loonies are at it by suggesting there is a racial component. As usual, this is just nonsense. The police go where the street criminals are. Subsequently, most of them reside in the community of People of Color. When the police are looking for stock trading crimes, they look on Wall Street. Legal Aid needs to get real and stop being a bane on society with their race card baiting.

Reply
6
Evangelos Katsioulis
1d ago

Good! THAT’S where be the criminal’s cribs be at! 🙄 Where do you want then to police THE NURSING HOMES? 🤦‍♂️

Reply
11
(((have some common sense)))
23h ago

That’s why they’re focusing on those neighborhoods. It’s where the crime is, it’s where the criminals are, it’s where the broken windows are. How hard is that

Reply
4
Related
PIX11

NYC return to broken windows policing? Critics slam NYPD Quality-of-Life Enforcement Initiative

NEW YORK (PIX11) — NYPD officers will focus on dice games, drinking and urinating in public and open-air selling of narcotics as part of a new Quality-of-Life Enforcement Initiative, Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Wednesday. She said those types of community complaints can be precursors to violence. Chief of Crime Control Strategies Michael LiPetri called it […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Police bust illegal gun ring in the Bronx

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Police busted two alleged high-ranking gang members on gun charges in the Bronx, officials said Thursday. Dereck Velasquez, 29 and Eric Colvin, 26, were indicted on 242 counts, District Attorney Darcel Clark said. They allegedly sold 33 weapons and large capacity ammunition feeding devices to an undercover NYPD officer. “All but […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Mail

NYPD sergeant dubbed 'Bullethead' breaks cover as it's revealed he's one of NYC's most-sued cops and has triggered 46 lawsuits resulting in 24 settlements totaling more than $1m

The NYPD sergeant known as 'Bullethead' who has cost the city more than $1 million after being sued 46 times was seen outside his Long Island home Tuesday. Sgt. David Grieco, 51, has forced the NYPD to settle 24 lawsuits thus far for illegal arrests, raids without warrants and unconstitutional street stops.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
PIX11

Man chokes woman unconscious, rapes her at Bronx apartment: NYPD

THE BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man choked a woman until she lost consciousness and then raped her at an apartment building in the Bronx, police said. It happened inside an apartment building near Davidson Avenue and West 190th Street around 3:30 p.m. Friday. A man put a 27-year-old woman in a chokehold from behind […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot, killed while trying to hide in Brooklyn bodega: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A gunman shot and killed a man inside a Brooklyn bodega late Thursday night, police said Friday. The victim, Adiyb Ramkissoon, 30, was running from the suspect and ducked into the bodega on St. Johns Place in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., police said. The suspect followed him inside and […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legal Aid#Nypd#Community Policing#Police#New Yorkers#Frisk
CBS New York

Police seek man accused of opening fire on Bronx sidewalk

NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a man accused of opening fire on a busy sidewalk in the South Bronx.Police released video of Monday's incident on East 146th Street.Investigators say the suspect fired one shot toward three people following an argument.A couple walking by is seen ducking for cover.Fortunately, no one was hit.Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
MTA
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS New York

NYPD: Twin brothers shot, 1 fatally, in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- The NYPD says two men were shot Tuesday night in the Bronx. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. on East 161st Street in the Concourse section of the borough.Police said 30-year-old Derrick Owens was killed and his twin brother was wounded. The brother was listed in stable condition at an area hospital after being shot in the leg.There was no immediate word on what led up to the shooting, and no arrest have been made.
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed twice inside Manhattan train, police say

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An attacker stabbed a man twice inside a subway train in Manhattan Sunday night, according to police. The 41-year-old victim was stabbed twice in the abdomen after an altercation with the suspect aboard a northbound No. 3 train, authorities said. The attacker fled the scene at the 148th Street subway station. […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Bronx boy, 8, died from starvation, abusive head trauma: court docs

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx (PIX11) — An 8-year-old boy Bronx boy weighed just 40 pounds when he died, the criminal complaint filed against his mother and stepfather revealed. Police on Monday arrested Michael Ransom, 33, and Sharay Barney, 29, on charges of murder, manslaughter and aggravated manslaughter. They allegedly knew the child had lost weight and […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man shot in the head in Brooklyn deli

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 29-year-old man was shot in the head inside a Brooklyn deli on Sunday. He was taken from the store to a hospital in critical condition after the shooting, which happened around 5 p.m. on Pitkin Avenue near Wyona Street, an NYPD spokesman said. The man was in critical […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Family of slain Burger King cashier come face-to-face with alleged killer

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The family of murdered fast food worker Kristal Bayron-Nieves was visibly shaken Thursday as they watched her alleged killer enter a not guilty plea. The man, 30-year-old Winston Glynn, was arrested Jan. 13, less than a week after he allegedly shot and killed the 19-year-old cashier. The teen’s mother, Kristie […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

28K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy