Highlights: Lake Wales jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the first inning but Bartow rallied. Trailing, 8-7, in the sixth, Bartow scored two runs to come away with the win. Robby Putnam led Bartow by going 2 for 4 with three RBIS, and Grant Meredith went 2 for 5 with two RBIs. For Lake Wales, Mason Hixenbaugh and Gavin Dicks each went 3 for 4 with an RBI. Simon Scharff went 2 for 2 with a triple and an RBI, and Clayton Fletcher went 1 for 2 with two RBIs.

1 DAY AGO