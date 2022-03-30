ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Persona 5 is the first game to leave the PS Plus Collection

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation Plus subscribers have been treated to a few free games every month. That won’t change in April, but instead of just getting games, users will also lose access to one title. In what may be the first of many game removals, Sony is removing Persona 5 from the PlayStation Plus...

ComicBook

PlayStation Makes Popular PS5 Game Free for Limited Time

PlayStation has made a popular and new PS5 game free for a limited time via PlayStation Plus. To couple this, Sony is giving PS5 users who don't have a PS Plus account a limited-time free trial. As you may know, today GTA 5 and GTA Online come to PS5, as well as Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. For the release, PlayStation has nabbed exclusivity of the latter, but it's locked behind a PlayStation Plus subscription. All PS Plus subscribers on PS5 can redeem GTA Online as a standalone title for free through June 14. If redeemed through PlayStation Plus, the game is tied to the subscription, which means if the subscription lapses, access to the game will be restricted until the subscription is renewed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Update Has Disappointing News for PS4 and PS5 Users

A new PlayStation Plus update has disappointing news for PS4 and PS5 users who thought one of this year's biggest releases was going to be made free via the subscription service in the near future based on a PSN error. We are three months into 2021, and we already have some great games between the likes of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Horizon Forbidden West, Dying Light 2, Elden Ring, and as of tomorrow, Gran Turismo 7. One of this year's best releases, at least so far, wasn't a marquee drop like these games though. On February 6, independent developer Slocap released Sifu as a self-published game, though it had a decent buzz around it thanks to a hefty helping hand from the PlayStation Marketing team, who clearly worked out a deal with Slocap that involved helping market the game for console exclusivity. Sifu has already sold over one million copies and is critically acclaimed, and PS Plus subscribers thought it was being made free via the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

PlayStation console-exclusive Godfall finally coming to Xbox

PlayStation is losing console exclusivity on one of the PS5’s most notable launch games, Godfall. Developer Counterplay Games and Gearbox confirmed today that the live-service action game will come to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Steam on April 7. The Xbox and Steam releases coincide with the launch...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playstation Plus#Ps Plus#The First Game#Free Games#Video Game#The Ps Plus Collection#Jrpg#Xbox Game Pass
GamesRadar+

PlayStation Plus Premium vs Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: Which one do you need?

Sony just introduced a new and expanded PlayStation Plus service to compete with Microsoft's generous Xbox Game Pass program. If you have both consoles you're probably wondering which subscription service is worth your time and money, or if there's even a case for going all big spender and getting both. Here we break down exactly what you get at each tier of each service, the prices, and some of the games you can expect to get access to as well.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Reportedly Losing Another Exclusive to PS5 and PS4

A console exclusive that released on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One only a few months back seems like it will now be coming to PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. That game in question happens to be Nobody Saves the World, which is the latest release from indie developer Drinkbox Studios. And while Drinkbox itself hasn't announced that Nobody Saves the World will be coming to PlayStation just yet, a recent leak has indicated that the move should be happening pretty soon.
VIDEO GAMES
SONY
Digital Trends

Overwatch 2 will add a much-needed ping system

Whenever Overwatch 2 officially launches, it will add new game modes, new maps, and new heroes to the massively popular hero shooter. Above all that though, it will add a ping system to the game so you can finally mute your teammates and be able to point out enemy positions in peace.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Missing PS Plus Premium Features Disappoint Some PlayStation Fans

Sony finally announced its plans for revamped PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Now memberships this week after numerous rumors and speculations hinted at what the result might look like. We now know PlayStation Plus will soon consist of three different tiers with the higher two options including the benefits of PlayStation Now, too, as two-in-one deals. Some notable absences have been noticed by PlayStation fans, however, with the PlayStation Now-type benefits still leaving out native support for PlayStation 3 games and no mention of the PlayStation Vita anywhere to be found within PlayStation's announcement.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The best video games of March 2022

Thanks to Elden Ring, February 2022 will go down as one of the best months for video games ever. But March 2022 wasn’t too shabby either. From the latest entries in long-running series like Kirby, Gran Turismo, and Shadow Warrior to ambitious new ideas from smaller studios, there were plenty of awesome experiences across several genres for players to experience this month.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

PS Plus Premium will be the only tier to provide access to PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games

PS Plus Premium will be the only way to access much of Sony's extensive back catalogue when the updated service launches in June. In the blog post announcing the new-look PS Plus, Sony confirmed that while the cheapest 'Essential' tier will offer the service's current benefits and the middle 'Extra' tier will include a catalogue of "up to 400 of the most enjoyable PS4 and PS5 games," only the most expensive 'Premium' tier will grant access to older games.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus: Free Games We May Get for April 2022

This coming week, PlayStation Plus subscribers will find out the free PS4 and PS5 games they will be getting for the month of April 2022. Like most months, the month's lineup will likely leak before it's revealed, but before that happens we have relayed word of three games we think could end up being included. And we think it's going to be a great month for PS Plus subscribers, chiefly because of the inclusion of one single game.
MLB
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Leak Teases Addition of Critically-Acclaimed Horror Game

A new leak associated with Xbox Game Pass has potentially revealed that a critically-acclaimed horror game that launched in 2021 will soon be coming to the subscription platform. Within the past year, Xbox has substantially been bolstering its lineup of titles that come to Game Pass on a monthly basis. And while many of the service's most popular games are ones that are published directly by Xbox, it seems like one of the biggest third-party releases of the past year could soon land on the service.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Xbox Live Games with Gold for April include ‘Hue’ and ‘Another Sight’

April’s Xbox Live Games with Gold have been announced, and there will be two modern titles – along with two Xbox 360 games – on offer. First up is Another Sight and Outpost Kaloki X, which will both be available for Xbox Live members from April 1. Another Sight is going to be part of the service for the whole of the month, right up until April 30, and is a steampunk fantasy platform game.
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Sony Officially Turns PlayStation Plus Into Games Subscription Service to Rival Xbox Game Pass

After months of rumors, Sony and PlayStation have finally officially announced their new games subscription service to rival the Xbox Game Pass. Retaining its PlayStation Plus name, the new service will combine the previous version of the subscription with PlayStation Now and offer three different tiers of memberships, confirming previous leaks. The lowest Essentials tier will cost $10 USD per month and give you access to two downloadable games, exclusive discounts, cloud storage for saved games, and online multiplayer access. Essentially, it’s the current PlayStation Plus program.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Uncharted: Fortune Hunter Is Shutting Down

Naughty Dog has announced that support for Uncharted: Fortune Hunter is officially coming to an end. The free-to-play mobile game launched on iOS and Android devices back in 2016, offering connectivity with Uncharted 4: A Thief's End. By playing the mobile title, players could unlock various cosmetics for use in the PlayStation 4 game's multiplayer mode. Fortune Hunter has been removed from both storefronts, and players are no longer able to make in-game purchases. Fortunately, the developer has stated that those with the game on their device can still play it in offline mode.
VIDEO GAMES

