ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Man in Serious Condition After Shooting in South Cheyenne

By Joy Greenwald
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650
 4 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

A man is in serious condition after he was shot in south Cheyenne early Tuesday morning, according to Cheyenne police. Public Information Officer Alex Farkas...

kgab.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
KGAB AM 650
KGAB AM 650

5K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow KGAB AM 650 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
WRAL News

Man seriously injured after shot in Durham neighborhood

Durham, N.C. — A man was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries on Tuesday after being shot in a Durham neighborhood. Around six police officers were investigating the shooting on Big Leaf Way. Police did not say what led up to the incident or if any arrests...
DURHAM, NC
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man dead in South Side shooting

A man was fatally shot in Pittsburgh’s South Side neighborhood late Saturday, according to police. Officers were called to Freysburg Street around 10:30 p.m. and found the man with gunshot wounds to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene in a residential area a few blocks back from East Carson Street.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland double shooting leaves man in 'grave condition'

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred on Saturday just before 8:30 p.m., at 102nd Avenue and International Boulevard. Officers were dispatched to the area after reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man and a woman, both Oakland residents, who had apparently been shot.
OAKLAND, CA
AZFamily

Phoenix PD: Father shoots 6-year-old son, turns gun on himself

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a father is dead and his son is seriously injured after a shooting on Sunday morning. Phoenix police say it happened near 24th Street and Cactus Road around 9:30 a.m. Phoenix Police Sgt. Philip Krynsky said it started when the mother of the boy...
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Cheyenne, WY
Crime & Safety
Local
Wyoming Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Man charged in South Loop shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An Indiana man has been charged with shooting another man during a fight Monday afternoon in the South Loop.Police said 20-year-old Adam Davis, of Gary, was arrested shortly after he shot a 52-year-old man in the leg inside a building in the 1200 block of South Michigan Avenue around 3 p.m. Monday.The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in good condition.Davis has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery, two misdemeanor counts of aggravated assault, and one misdemeanor count of not having a concealed carry license.He is due to appear in bond court Tuesday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
cbs17

Man suffers serious injuries in Durham shooting, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A man suffered serious injuries in a shooting north of downtown Durham early Tuesday afternoon, police said. Officers were called to the 100 block of Big Leaf Way around 1 p.m. in reference to a shooting. Durham police said officers found a man at the...
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
wdhn.com

Man in critical condition after Enterprise motorcycle crash

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Enterprise Saturday morning. Around 10 a.m., Enterprise Police responded to a traffic accident involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Bellwood Road and Boll Weevil Circle. The driver of the...
ENTERPRISE, AL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Man flown to the hospital in serious condition after single-vehicle crash near Marengo

A medical helicopter transported a man in serious condition to a hospital following a single-vehicle crash near Marengo Sunday morning, officials said. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts responded around 7:51 a.m. Sunday to the 22500 block of West Grant Highway in unincorporated Marengo. Marengo Fire and Rescue Districts Communication […]
MARENGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WREG

Shooting in Helena-West Helena leaves man in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was in critical condition Wednesday after a shooting in Helena-West Helena, Arkansas. Helena-West Helena Police said officers responded to the 500 block of St. Jean at 9:24 a.m. They found Glenn “Trey” Poole, 23, lying in the street with what appeared to be gunshot wounds to his chest. Poole, who […]
MEMPHIS, TN
Wave 3

Man injured in shooting on South Hancock Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is underway after a man was shot Saturday night. It happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night at South Hancock Street and East Broadway, according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. When officers were called to the scene, they found a man who had been shot....
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLFI.com

One in critical condition after shooting at Pheasant Run

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A shooting in south side of Lafayette has left a man in critical condition, and is now being treated in Indianapolis. Police were called to Eagle Way Drive at the Pheasant Run Apartment complex for a report of shots fired just after 8 p.m. Witnesses...
LAFAYETTE, IN
KGAB AM 650

KGAB AM 650

Cheyenne, WY
5K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGAB AM 650 has the best news coverage for Cheyenne, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy