ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schuylkill County, PA

Police confirm six fatalities in I-81 pileup in Schuylkill County

WNEP-TV 16
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleInterstate 81 north near Pottsville in Schuylkill...

www.wnep.com

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Six people confirmed dead in I-81 pile-up crash

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have confirmed six people have died due to the pile-up crash on I-81 that occurred Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say more than 24 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Helicopters had […]
ACCIDENTS
NBC4 Columbus

Fatal crash closes I-71NB rest stop in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Delaware County. Troopers responded to a crash along I-71NB near the rest stop in the area of Dustin Road, at 7:22 a.m., Tuesday near mile post 127 in Berkshire Township. Troopers say 61-year-old Jean Stuber from Mount Gilead was […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
City
Pottsville, PA
Pottsville, PA
Crime & Safety
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
County
Schuylkill County, PA
Schuylkill County, PA
Accidents
Schuylkill County, PA
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

Police Probe Death As Homicide After Missing PA Man Found Dead

A Pennsylvania man’s death is being investigated as a homicide after he was found dead six days after he went missing, state police say. Edgardo Bermudez Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, Mar. 19 around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in the release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
NBC News

Body found of Nevada woman kidnapped from Walmart parking lot

A body discovered in a remote gravesite in Nevada was identified Wednesday as a woman who vanished from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month, authorities said. The sheriff’s offices in Churchill and Lyon counties said in a joint statement that the body of Naomi Irion, 18, was found after a tip led investigators to the area east of Reno.
LYON COUNTY, NV
Centre Daily

15-year-old getting water from car is killed by stray bullets, Pennsylvania cops say

A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head while grabbing a case of water from his father’s car, according to Philadelphia police and media reports. Police say the shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, in a residential area of the city’s northeast side. Police found the 15-year-old boy, identified as Sean Toomey, suffering from “gunshot wounds to the head,” according to a news release.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#I 81#Interstate 81#Accident
11Alive

Suwanee Police working fatal wreck on I-85 North

SUWANEE, Ga. — Police in Suwanee said Monday afternoon they were working a fatal wreck that had closed nearly all lanes of I-85 North. The incident occurred near Exit 111, and involved a tractor-trailer and a van according to police. 11Alive's Skytracker flew over the crash Monday. Firefighters surrounded...
SUWANEE, GA
Newswatch 16

Flames destroy garage in Schuylkill County

HEGINS, Pa. — Flames tore through a garage in Schuylkill County late Monday. Video shared with Newswatch 16 shows crews from several counties dousing flames on Hill Road in Barry Township, near Hegins. Flames broke out just before 11 p.m. Monday. Authorities have not said if anyone was hurt...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Pottsville Republican Herald

Drug deaths remain high in Schuylkill County

In 2021, in Schuylkill County, 115 people died of drug-related causes, slightly fewer than 2020 but still too many, Schuylkill County Coroner David J. Moylan III said. “We’re still in the midst of a severe epidemic,” he said. His concern has prompted him to rule nearly half of...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRC

Police identify victim of fatal Butler County house fire

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal fire in Butler County. Firefighters were dispatched around 10 p.m. for a fire at a home on Vanderveer Avenue near Lockwood Avenue in Hamilton. They found 59-year-old John Worischeck dead inside. Worischeck had a disability and used a...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
Newswatch 16

One injured after I-81 crash

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 81 Saturday night. The crash happened in the northbound lane near the Lenox Exit in Susquehanna County around 11:45 p.m. The car ran off the road and hit a rock embankment. That driver was taken to...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, PA
NBC Chicago

Man Fatally Shot by Police in Shorewood in 2nd Police Shooting in Will County in Hours

A man was shot and killed by police outside a hotel in Shorewood late Monday evening, marking the second police shooting in Will County in a matter of hours. According to police, officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the LaQuinta Inn at 19747 NE Frontage Road for "a man requesting an ambulance" in a parking lot at the hotel. Officers arrived and found the man in a vehicle with a weapon, authorities said.
SHOREWOOD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy