Police confirm six fatalities in I-81 pileup in Schuylkill County

FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Schuylkill County deputy coroner said as of 4:40 p.m. Monday, three people were killed during a 50-car pile-up that occurred around 10:30 a.m. on Interstate 81. It happened on I-81 north near the Hegins exit as a snow squall moved through the area. As of 5:00 p.m., it […]
FOSTER TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Officials have confirmed six people have died due to the pile-up crash on I-81 that occurred Monday. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 39 commercial vehicles and 41 passenger vehicles were involved in the crash. Police say more than 24 people were taken to area hospitals for treatment. Helicopters had […]
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Delaware County. Troopers responded to a crash along I-71NB near the rest stop in the area of Dustin Road, at 7:22 a.m., Tuesday near mile post 127 in Berkshire Township. Troopers say 61-year-old Jean Stuber from Mount Gilead was […]
JOHNSONBURG, Pa. (WJAC) – Residents of a northwest Pennsylvania town are trying to prevent deer from continuing to jump to their deaths off a bypass. Bill Boylan is one resident who is asking the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install some sort of barrier to keep the deer safe.
A Pennsylvania man’s death is being investigated as a homicide after he was found dead six days after he went missing, state police say. Edgardo Bermudez Melendez, 31, of West York, was found dead on Holtwood Road/Route 372 in the area on the Norman Wood Bridge in Martic Township on Saturday, Mar. 19 around 8:15 a.m., Pennsylvania state police Troop Kevin Kochka stated in the release.
A body discovered in a remote gravesite in Nevada was identified Wednesday as a woman who vanished from a Walmart parking lot earlier this month, authorities said. The sheriff’s offices in Churchill and Lyon counties said in a joint statement that the body of Naomi Irion, 18, was found after a tip led investigators to the area east of Reno.
State and federal authorities are looking for two women who allegedly murdered a 13-year-old girl. Nichole Brooks, 43, and Isis Wallace, 22, were targeting adults in a stopped vehicle, but they instead struck the teenager, police have said. Officers added that the pair should be considered armed and dangerous. “The...
A 15-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head while grabbing a case of water from his father’s car, according to Philadelphia police and media reports. Police say the shooting occurred around 9:10 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, in a residential area of the city’s northeast side. Police found the 15-year-old boy, identified as Sean Toomey, suffering from “gunshot wounds to the head,” according to a news release.
SUWANEE, Ga. — Police in Suwanee said Monday afternoon they were working a fatal wreck that had closed nearly all lanes of I-85 North. The incident occurred near Exit 111, and involved a tractor-trailer and a van according to police. 11Alive's Skytracker flew over the crash Monday. Firefighters surrounded...
HEGINS, Pa. — Flames tore through a garage in Schuylkill County late Monday. Video shared with Newswatch 16 shows crews from several counties dousing flames on Hill Road in Barry Township, near Hegins. Flames broke out just before 11 p.m. Monday. Authorities have not said if anyone was hurt...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A postal worker is accused of messing with people's mail in Schuylkill County. Jonathan Sherer of Pottsville is charged with obstruction of mail and agreed to plead guilty. According to the feds, he delayed the delivery of more than 3,000 pieces of mail by keeping...
In 2021, in Schuylkill County, 115 people died of drug-related causes, slightly fewer than 2020 but still too many, Schuylkill County Coroner David J. Moylan III said. “We’re still in the midst of a severe epidemic,” he said. His concern has prompted him to rule nearly half of...
Three people, including two Pennsylvania state troopers, were killed early Monday when a car slammed into them on an interstate in south Philadelphia, officials said. Troopers Martin F. Mack III and Branden T. Sisca and an unidentified man were hit around 12:40 a.m. on Interstate 95 South, the Pennsylvania State Police said.
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal fire in Butler County. Firefighters were dispatched around 10 p.m. for a fire at a home on Vanderveer Avenue near Lockwood Avenue in Hamilton. They found 59-year-old John Worischeck dead inside. Worischeck had a disability and used a...
A woman is hospitalized with serious injuries after she was rear-ended Monday night on Interstate 81 in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania State Police said. State police are looking for people who witnessed or have information on the crash, which was reported around 9:56 p.m. on I-81 south, at mile marker 74.6 in West Hanover Township.
Berks County is considering creating a tri-county passenger rail authority with Montgomery and Chester counties called Schuylkill River Passenger Rail Authority, writes David Kostival for the WFMZ 69 News. This tri-county authority would be made of nine members and would include one commissioner from each of the counties. A tri-county...
SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — One person was injured in a crash on Interstate 81 Saturday night. The crash happened in the northbound lane near the Lenox Exit in Susquehanna County around 11:45 p.m. The car ran off the road and hit a rock embankment. That driver was taken to...
The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect and vehicle wanted in connection to a fatal shooting Saturday in Prince George's County. Detectives said Delonte Hicks, 29, was involved in a verbal altercation on Saturday around 4:45 p.m. with another driver while...
Kentucky State Police Post Investigates Fatal Collision In Marion CountySCDN Graphics Department. The Kentucky State Police is investigating a three-vehicle fatal collision that occurred on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at approximately 4:52 PM on Hwy 68 between Campbellsville and Lebanon.
A man was shot and killed by police outside a hotel in Shorewood late Monday evening, marking the second police shooting in Will County in a matter of hours. According to police, officers were called around 11:30 p.m. to the LaQuinta Inn at 19747 NE Frontage Road for "a man requesting an ambulance" in a parking lot at the hotel. Officers arrived and found the man in a vehicle with a weapon, authorities said.
Comments / 0