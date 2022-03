European commissioners have announced a plan to make goods sold in the European Union more environmentally friendly. The Commission is proposing new rules to make “almost all” physical goods on the EU market kinder on the environment, circular and more energy efficient. Under the plan, products will have to be easier to refurbish, maintain and recycle. “We want sustainable products to become the norm on the European market,” Frans Timmermans, executive vice-president for the European Green Deal told a news conference Wednesday. “The products we use need to be durable, reliable, reusable, reparable.”The plan consists of a package of European...

