Lizzo launching ‘no-shame’ shapewear line called Yitty

By Elana Fishman
 1 day ago
Lizzo's line of "nearly naked" shapewear, Yitty, launches April 12. Yitty

Lizzo wants you to celebrate your curves.

Less than a week after teasing a project “bigger than anything [she’s] ever done” on Instagram, the “Good as Hell” singer has announced the launch of Yitty, her new line of “no-shame, smile-inducing shapewear designed for all body types” backed by Kate Hudson’s Fabletics.

On April 12, fans can shop the first three Yitty collections: Nearly Naked, a line of lightweight seamless shaping garments; Mesh Me, a selection of smoothing mesh styles; and Major Label, which includes loungewear separates like leggings and sweatshirts, per a press release.

True to Lizzo’s M.O., the inclusive size range spans from XS to 6X.

“Instead of thinking about size in this linear way, we’re thinking about it on a spectrum where everyone is included. Everyone’s size is just their size. It’s not high, it’s not low. It’s not big, it’s not small. It’s just your size,” the “Truth Hurts” hitmaker said in the release.

“Every single piece is designed to celebrate, hug, and love every single body,” according to the press release.

Growing up, she added, “I felt that I was constantly being told through TV and magazines that my body wasn’t good enough. And, in order to be considered ‘acceptable’ I had to inflict some sort of pain upon it to fit into an archetype of beauty. Because of this, I’ve been wearing shapewear for a long time, maybe since I was in fifth or sixth grade.”

But, Lizzo continued, she constantly found herself faced with “sad, restrictive” styles “that literally no one wanted to wear.”

Yitty will launch with three collections called Nearly Naked, Mesh Me and Major Label.

“I had an epiphany like, ‘who can actually do something about this?’ I decided to take on the challenge of allowing women to feel unapologetically good about themselves again,” she concluded.

Named after Lizzo’s childhood moniker, Yitty will place the Grammy winner in direct competition with Kim Kardashian, whose Skims shapewear empire was recently valued at $3.2 billion.

The shade names, like Tempo Lavender and Moody Bitch Taupe, nod to Lizzo’s music.

But unlike the reality superstar, who’s said she often wears multiple pairs of shapewear at once to perfect her physique, Lizzo isn’t about making costumers “reshape” their bodies, and says her product “should make you feel like that bitch when you’re putting [it] on.”

One hundred percent.

In addition to shaping garments, the first drop will include loungewear and underwear.

