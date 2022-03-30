Who Voices Khonshu in 'Moon Knight'?

Moon Knight's director confirmed that Marc Spector will be Jewish in the Disney+ series. On Twitter, Mohamed Diab saw some questions about his show and decided to answer some. When one fan asked if Oscar Isaac's character would share the Jewish heritage of the comics version, he had good news. Diab tweeted, "Wait until the end of the show, You'll be pleased." Now, that's probably good news for fans who have been wanting that accuracy and representation on-screen. While Diab hasn't said what specific scenes are included, there is something to look forward to for a lot of the audience. With basically 10 days until the big premiere, fans are crowding in for a darker story than the MCU has offered in a long time. Hype for the first Disney+ series of 2022 is cresting right about now. Every interview or public comment from the creative team has the fandom on high alert.

