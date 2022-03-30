ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Ketanji Brown Jackson wins bipartisan support for U.S. Supreme Court with Collins backing

By Jacob Fischler
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40NCw9_0euHpaGB00

Ketanji Brown Jackson, nominated to be a U.S. Circuit Judge for the District of Columbia Circuit, testifies before a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on pending judicial nominations on Capitol Hill, April 28, 2021 in Washington, D.C. The committee is holding the hearing on pending judicial nominations. (Photo by Kevin Lamarque-Pool/Getty Images)

U.S. Sen. Susan Collins will vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to a seat on the Supreme Court, she said Wednesday, becoming the first Republican to pledge her support for President Joe Biden’s pick to replace retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer.

Collins, of Maine, said in a statement Jackson had “sterling” academic and professional credentials. Collins disagreed with Jackson occasionally during two private meetings, and would likely disagree with some of her decisions on the bench, she said.

“That alone, however, is not disqualifying,” she said. “Indeed, that statement applies to all six Justices, nominated by both Republican and Democratic Presidents, whom I have voted to confirm.”

The role of the Senate in considering Supreme Court nominees is to “examine the experience, qualifications, and integrity of the nominee,” not for an ideological match, she added.

Collins called the confirmation process “broken,” which she said was partly caused by senators moving away from the “appropriate” way to evaluate nominees. Senators have generally been increasingly combative and voted along party lines more in the last two decades when it comes to confirming nominees to the high court.

Collins cited the 98-0 and 96-3 votes to confirm the late Justices Antonin Scalia in 1993 and Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 1998 to say that senators from both parties used to support well-qualified nominees who did not share their ideology.

Collins’ support will make the vote to confirm Jackson bipartisan. The vote is otherwise expected to fall mostly along party lines. No other Republican has declared support for the nominee, and no Democrat has said he or she would vote against.

Collins was one of only three Republicans to vote to confirm Jackson for her current role on the U.S. Court of Appeals. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska were the others.

Graham, a member of the Judiciary Committee, was antagonistic while the panel questioned Jackson last week and seemed unlikely to vote to confirm the nominee.

Collins’ support likely means Jackson will not need Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie breaking vote to win confirmation from the evenly divided Senate. The Judiciary Committee may still deadlock along party lines when it votes Monday, which would require an additional floor vote to advance the nomination.

Jackson would be the first Black woman to sit on the Supreme Court. Collins did not mention that in her statement.

The post Ketanji Brown Jackson wins bipartisan support for U.S. Supreme Court with Collins backing appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 14

Sandra Brown
1d ago

Oh well. We are now stuck with a Justice that is mediocre at best and an activist at worst

Reply(7)
12
Check out more stories from
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan

7K+

Followers

1K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Montanan

Wait, so the volcano in Yellowstone is sinking?

Yellowstone is a caldera system—a large volcanic area that was never home to a single towering volcano, but that has experienced eruptions so large that the ground collapsed into the emptied magma chamber.  While these caldera-forming eruptions grab most of the attention, it is far more common that caldera systems see smaller eruptions.  Between eruptions, the ground deforms—rising and […] The post Wait, so the volcano in Yellowstone is sinking? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SCIENCE
Daily Montanan

A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone

The isolated and rugged Yellowstone region remained a “hole” in the map of North America until the 1870s.  Indigenous North Americans knew the area well, but it was one of the last places on the continent to be explored by Euro-Americans. Indigenous North Americans have long known of the wonders of Yellowstone.  Archeological evidence shows that […] The post A hole in the map: Early American explorers weren’t sure what to do about Yellowstone appeared first on Daily Montanan.
TRAVEL
Daily Montanan

Too much of a good thing: Montanans getting fed up with some tourism

The latest study from University of Montana’s Institute for Tourism and Recreation Research finds the press of an increasing number of tourists is starting to wear on resident Montanans. For many, that comes as no surprise and more of a “firm grasp of the obvious.” When 10 times the number of people who live in our […] The post Too much of a good thing: Montanans getting fed up with some tourism appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Fox News

Washington Post columnist mocks Justice Kavanaugh, tells Republicans to stop playing the victim card

Washington Post columnist Paul Waldman on Tuesday appeared frustrated that GOP lawmakers promised to treat Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson better than Democrats treated Justice Brett Kavanaugh, arguing in a column that Republicans are far too focussed on their own "victimization." After several Republican senators vowed to keep Jackson's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Alaska State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
State
Maine State
Washington Post

An ugly racist attack on Ketanji Brown Jackson makes its inevitable return

When news broke that President Biden would have the chance to fulfill his promise to nominate the first Black female Supreme Court justice, conservatives shouted their objections, in some cases suggesting that a Black woman would necessarily be less qualified than other candidates. There was an immediate backlash, which might have made some Republicans more careful in addressing the race of nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson.
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump aide Stephen Miller’s lawsuit against Jan 6 committee reveals he is still on parents’ phone plan

Former Trump aide Stephen Miller is suing the House of Representatives select committee investigating the Capitol riot in a bid to block its subpoena of his phone records.Mr Miller was a senior adviser for policy and White House director of speechwriting for former President Donald Trump. He is known for far-right politics and anti-immigration stance.Not just a close adviser of the former president, Mr Miller wrote the remarks Mr Trump delivered at the rally at the Ellipse on 6 January, before many in the crowd descended on the US Capitol.The suit says that the select committee issued a subpoena...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Antonin Scalia
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Independent

Ketanji Brown Jackson pushes back on Ted Cruz when asked if she believes ‘babies are racist’

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson responded to an attempt by Senator Ted Cruz to trip her up about critical race theory, which has become a conservative buzzword, when he asked her if she believed babies were racist.Mr Cruz mentioned critical race theory and how it originated at their mutual alma mater Harvard Law School. Critical race theory is a niche legal theory that examines how race is embedded in legal frameworks. The term has since become a catch-all among conservatives for any kind of education about racism in K-12 schools even though the concept itself is not taught in primary school....
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Supreme Court#U S Circuit#Capitol Hill#The Supreme Court#Republican#Democratic
Elite Daily

Megan Rapinoe Called Out Mitch McConnell's Tweet About Ketanji Brown Jackson

Even though Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Senate confirmation hearings ended on March 24, some people are seriously fed up with the way Jackson was treated throughout the hearings — including soccer star Megan Rapinoe. After Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, the Republican minority leader in the Senate, tweeted he would not be voting to confirm Jackson to the Supreme Court, Rapinoe called out the senator for his support of Brett Kavanaugh during his controversial Supreme Court hearing in 2018, and addressed what she says his refusal to elect Jackson actually means. If you think there’s a chance the senator may change his mind, Megan Rapinoe’s tweet about Mitch McConnell and Ketanji Brown Jackson says it all.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court says Justice Clarence Thomas doesn’t have Covid as he remains hospitalised with ‘flu-like symptoms’

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has been hospitalised since Friday with “flu-like symptoms” the court has announced.Justice Thomas underwent tests at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington DC and was diagnosed with an infection, said the court’s public information office on Sunday evening.“He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics,” the court’s press release stated.“His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two. Justice Thomas will participate in the consideration and discussion of any cases for which he is not present...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy