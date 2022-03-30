ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Homeless Man Picking Up Change at Burger King Drive-Thru Hit by Car, Dies—Police

By Chloe Mayer
 1 day ago
The car was driven by the restaurant's manager, with whom the man had argued with a few hours...

Carmen Humphrey
20h ago

The body was drug some distance I never been through a drive up window where you can get your order pay for it and receive your food and be going fast enough to not see a person and hit them let alone drag their body and not have it be intentional!! True case of murder!!!

Aron F
18h ago

In Nv. I worked at North town, B.K.. I dealt w/ homeless ... I try would to help them, not kill them. Sad that this happened .

Robert Barrus
7h ago

He was the manager. Why would he go through the drive thru? He was one a break and was likely leaving the property where he struck the man in the vicinity of the drive thru.

