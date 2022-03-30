ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FIFA

Mohamed Salah and Egypt players targeted with lasers before penalty shootout defeat

By Sinead Butler
Indy100
Indy100
 1 day ago

Mohamed Salah and his Egypt teammates were targeted with lasers during their tense penalty shootout against Senegal in the 2022 World Cup qualifier match.

Throughout the second-leg match at Abdoulaye Wade Stadium in Senegal, Egypt players were marked by green-coloured lasers being constantly shone by home supporters as they played. Senegal players also had the same problem in the first leg in Cairo last week, The Independent reported.

In their last meeting, Egypt heartbreakingly lost out to Senegal in the Africa Cup of Nations final in February when the match went to penalties, with Sadio Mane scoring the winner - and in this 2022 World Cup qualifying match, the score was tied 1-1 on aggregate after extra time and so once again the two teams faced yet another tense penalty shootout.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

When it was time for Salah to take his penalty, viewers saw that the Liverpool player had bright green-coloured lasers pointed on his face and body as he composed himself to take the kick.


The lasers remained on the Egypt captain as he took the penalty which flew over the bar, with Egypt eventually losing out to Senegal 3-1.

Ultimately, history repeated itself as it was Salah's Liverpool teammate Sadio Mane who scored the winner from the spot, sending Senegal into the 2022 Qatar World Cup and they will be joined by four other African teams: Ghana, Morocco, Tunisia and Cameroon who also qualified for the tournament.

The Egyptian FA has since claimed the team were victims of racism during the match, saying the crowd threw bottles and rocks at the player during their warm-up and the team's bus was attacked with rocks and bottles before the match.

It said in a statement: "The Egypt national team have been exposed to racism with offensive signs in the stands against the Egyptian players in general, and Mohamed Salah in particular.

“The crowd also intimidated the players by throwing bottles and rocks on them during the warm-up. The Egyptian group’s busses have also been exposed to assaults that led to broken windows and injuries; filed with pictures and videos as proof in the complaint submitted.”

FIFA has said it is analysing reports from the game before deciding what steps should be taken, BBC Sports reported.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

The World 'Cut'! Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Italy's conquerors North Macedonia, it's Salah vs Mane again as Egypt and Senegal do battle, USA are on the brink and Australia still have plenty of work to do as teams face the chop tonight

A dramatic few days in the battle for World Cup qualification lies ahead, with 29 of 32 spots for the tournament in Qatar this winter set to be determined by Friday. The qualification process - which is split between six confederations - has been ongoing since the summer of 2019 but its now reaching a crescendo with the majority of nations finishing their campaigns this week.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Salah
Daily Mail

North Macedonia's giant-killers are offered €500,000 reward by their prime minister if they destroy Cristiano Ronaldo's dream and complete staggering qualification for the World Cup in Qatar

North Macedonia have been given a financial incentive to beat Portugal in their World Cup qualifier this evening. Prime minister Dimitar Kovacevski has promised to pay the squad €500,000 (£421,000) if they overcome Portugal in the play-off final, according to The Mirror. The two sides will meet in...
FIFA
The Spun

Look: Crazy Photo Of Mohamed Salah Is Going Viral

Tuesday’s match between Egypt and Senegal ended in a controversial penalty shootout. Unfortunately, Mohamed Salah and the rest of Egypt’s national team had to deal with fans shining laser pointers. During the end of this World Cup qualifier, Salah was legitimately dealing with laser pointers from every direction....
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#The Independent#N Nmane#Henry
Daily Mail

'Karma exists': Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda shows little sympathy for Egypt's players having lasers shone in their faces in Senegal defeat... after their fans targeted him with pointers in 2014 World Cup qualifier

A former Ghana goalkeeper has told Egypt's players 'karma exists' after they had lasers shone in their faces during their heartbreaking World Cup play-off qualifier defeat by Senegal. FIFA are investigating the World Cup qualifier, which ended in a penalty shootout marred by Mohamed Salah and his team-mates being targeted...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Ghana
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
FIFA
Country
Tunisia
Country
Egypt
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Egypt boss Carlos Queiroz steps down after failing to reach the 2022 Qatar World Cup, insisting the 'dream is over'... as they suffered defeat by Senegal on penalties once AGAIN in play-off qualifier

Carlos Queiroz has announced his departure from the Egyptian national team after failing to reach the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The Pharaohs were defeated 3-1 on penalties to Senegal in the World Cup play-off qualifier in Dakar on Tuesday evening. The match ended 1-0 to Senegal after 120 minutes...
FIFA
theScore

African World Cup qualifiers: Cameroon pulls off miracle, Egypt misses out

Africa's 10 best teams closed out the region's final round of World Cup qualifying with Tuesday's second legs. Each matchup was finely poised following some tight opening fixtures. Below, theScore has the results that determined which five African nations go to Qatar. Nigeria 1-1 Ghana (1-1 on agg., Ghana advances...
FIFA
BBC

Afcon 2023: The Gambia survive Chad scare to progress to group stage of qualifying

The Gambia survived a scare in the second leg of their preliminary tie against Chad to reach the group stage of qualifying for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations. The Scorpions, who as debutants had reached the quarter-finals of the Nations Cup in Cameroon earlier this year, needed an injury-time penalty on Tuesday to progress 3-2 on aggregate.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

2022 World Cup: Pulisic, Messi, Neymar, Ronaldo among players to watch

Friday’s draw for the 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearly upon us, and we now know 29 of the 32 teams that will head to Qatar in November. Following decisive playoff games in Africa and Europe earlier this week, we also know which of the biggest stars, barring injury, will headline the tournament when it kicks off this fall. Here are 11 players poised to either break out or cement their legacies on the global stage.
FIFA
ESPN

Tunisia through to World Cup after 0-0 home draw with Mali

Tunisia qualified for a sixth World Cup finals appearance after a 0-0 draw at home to Mali ensured their place at the tournament in Qatar with a 1-0 aggregate triumph. - 2022 World Cup: Who has qualified and who's in contention?. - ESPN+ viewers' guide: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, FA Cup,...
MLS
BBC

Nigeria await Fifa verdict on crowd trouble after Ghana game

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) could face sanctions from world governing body Fifa after crowd trouble marred the end of their 2022 World Cup play-off against Ghana. Home fans reacted angrily after the Super Eagles were eliminated from qualifying on the away goals rule following a 1-1 draw in Abuja on Tuesday.
FIFA
Indy100

Indy100

175K+
Followers
10K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy