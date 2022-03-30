ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Univ. of Richmond removes building names linked to slavery

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The University of Richmond has removed the names of people who supported slavery and racial segregation from six campus buildings.

The private Virginia school announced Monday that it also adopted principles to guide future naming decisions.

Students and faculty protested last spring after the board of trustees said it wouldn’t change the names of two buildings that honored men with ties to white supremacy. It later agreed to reconsider the matter.

Buildings named after Robert Ryland and Douglas Southall Freeman were at the center of the controversy. The names of four others who enslaved people in the 19th century also taken off campus buildings.

Related
Washington Examiner

NC university considers name change after removing founder's statue over ties to slavery

A university in Raleigh, North Carolina , is considering changing its name after removing a statue of the school's founder over ties to slavery . William Peace University removed the statue of William Peace, its namesake, on Tuesday after a task force found that the school's history was linked to "white supremacy, slavery, and/or racism ," and several upcoming sessions will allow students, faculty, and alumni to discuss and provide "input" on "next steps," according to a statement from the university.
RALEIGH, NC
Boston Globe

The painful, cutting, and brilliant letters Black people wrote to their former enslavers

All of these letters show a desire for freedom and a desperate longing to be reunited with their families. Some are exquisite condemnations from learned and accomplished men who escaped their enslavement. Some are brief queries, shots in the dark, dictated by illiterate women. One is brilliant sarcasm, humorously calculating and requesting back wages.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Baltimore church's 'Social Justice Committee' petitions Pope Francis to canonize the first African-American saint: All but one of the six candidates were born into slavery or worked to abolish it

A group of Catholic activists in Baltimore is petitioning Pope Francis to 'immediately' canonize the first African-American saint, and have proposed six candidates for the title – all but one of whom were born into slavery or worked to abolish it. Black saints from Africa and elsewhere have been...
RELIGION
