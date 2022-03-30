Univ. of Richmond removes building names linked to slavery

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The University of Richmond has removed the names of people who supported slavery and racial segregation from six campus buildings.

The private Virginia school announced Monday that it also adopted principles to guide future naming decisions.

Students and faculty protested last spring after the board of trustees said it wouldn’t change the names of two buildings that honored men with ties to white supremacy. It later agreed to reconsider the matter.

Buildings named after Robert Ryland and Douglas Southall Freeman were at the center of the controversy. The names of four others who enslaved people in the 19th century also taken off campus buildings.