Exeter Chiefs boss Rob Baxter welcomes prospect of Premiership coaches being in the running for the England head coach role when Eddie Jones departs - but insists: 'We don't really know what the job is!'

By Chris Foy
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Rob Baxter has welcomed the prospect of Premiership coaches being put in charge of England – but admitted that they are unclear about the exact details of the RFU’s succession plans.

Not since Brian Ashton left Bath to run the national team in December, 2006 has the top job gone to a candidate from the domestic game.

After Ashton, Rob Andrew took over on an interim basis, then came Martin Johnson – who had no coaching experience, followed by Stuart Lancaster – an in-house appointment by the union and then Jones – who was lured from the Stormers in South Africa.

Having backed the Australian to continue until the World Cup next year, RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney has revealed that the Twickenham hierarchy want to eventually replace him with an Englishman.

Rob Baxter has welcomed the prospect of Premiership coaches being put in charge of England
The RFU have backed Australian Eddie Jones to continue until the World Cup next year

As Exeter’s respected, successful director of rugby, Baxter is regarded as a prime contender and he addressed the issue on Wednesday.

‘I’m not one of these people who says, “The England coach must be English”,’ he said. ‘But I think it’s good that they’re looking within the English game. It’s nice to hear.

'If you look historically, there has been a preference to ignore Premiership coaches. There have not been many in-situ Premiership coaches who’ve moved on and their next employment has been England.’

Asked – for the umpteenth time – if he would be interested in the job, Baxter added: ‘I’ll be honest, if you could ask every director of rugby and head coach across the Premiership, we’d probably all say the same thing. We don’t really know what the job is.

‘If you look across the Premiership, we’re all in slightly different places. I’ve not done any real, solid, on-field coaching for two years. I went from being director of rugby, head coach, forwards coach, defence coach two years ago to now being a DoR, more of an observer, doing reviews, bits and pieces; more off-field.

As Exeter’s respected, successful director of rugby, Baxter is regarded as a prime contender

‘What role is it? Is it a DoR-type role; someone who brings in a coaching team? Is it an on-field guy, blowing a whistle – directing how the team are playing? What is the role off the field, in the England game, from top to bottom – aligning what the Under 20s are doing, what the Under 18s are doing, what the senior team are doing?

‘What do the RFU hierarchy want? What do their corporate team want, in terms of ticket sales and advertising the game? What is the whole role? Is it that they want to find the guy first and he fits into a role he is comfortable with and is good at, or is it that they will say, “We want this kind of person and this is what the role has to be”?

‘I would be happy to have a chat about what the role is, how they see it working and what their plans and ambitions are. For obvious reasons, there’s an interest in it. Unless you know what it is, it’s hard to say yes or no to anything. At the same time, I’m not looking for another job! I’ve very happy here.’

