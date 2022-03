The Indiana Pacers were actively exploring the possibility of trading Myles Turner at the NBA trade deadline. A season-ending foot injury put those talks to rest, however, and with it came a significant drop in Turner’s perceived trade value. Turner has just one year remaining on his contract in Indiana, so the possibility of the team looking to offload him this summer remains very much in play. Michael Scotto reported the latest rumblings on Turner’s value in a trade this offseason, and it’s far less than it would have been had he gotten dealt at the deadline.

NBA ・ 1 HOUR AGO