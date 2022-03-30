ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd blow as ‘Darwin Nunez transfer hinges on Champions League football’ with Red Devils still trailing Arsenal

By Dylan Terry
 1 day ago

MANCHESTER UNITED have suffered a major blow in their pursuit of Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, according to reports.

It was revealed on Tuesday that the Uruguayan forward has a £127million release clause in his contract.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CJaaU_0euHp8pC00
Uruguay international Nunez is a wanted man across Europe Credit: Reuters

It is thought the Portuguese side are willing to do business for around £68m - with Man Utd and Arsenal linked with his signature.

However, the Red Devils could be set to miss out following the latest revelation.

According to The Telegraph, a deal for Nunez hinges on the club providing him with Champions League football.

And that is something Man Utd may not be able to give the prolific striker.

They currently sit four points adrift of the Champions League places with just nine games remaining.

Fourth-place Arsenal also have a game in hand on Ralf Rangnick's side.

Newcastle, West Ham and Tottenham have also been linked with a move for Nunez in the summer.

But the Gunners now look best-placed to sign him as they remain in pole position to clinch Champions League football.

Nunez scored six goals and provided ten assists in his first season at the Estadio da Luz.

But it is this campaign's form which has attracted widespread interest as he has 20 goals and two assists, along with a number of impressive Champions League displays under his belt.

The 6ft 2in forward hit a brace in a famous 3-0 win over Barcelona in September, and was also on target against Bayern Munich.

Benfica face Liverpool in the quarter-finals - with the first leg to be played in Portugal on Tuesday.

Newcastle United F.C.
