Tom Parker death news latest: The Wanted star’s wife Kelsey leads tributes to ‘centre of our world’ after cancer battle

THE Wanted's Tom Parker has died aged 33 following his battle with brain cancer, his wife has announced.

Tom rose to fame as a member of chart-topping boy band The Wanted but revealed he had stage 4 glioblastoma in October 2020.

The 33-year-old tragically leaves behind children Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one, as well as his wife Kelsey, 32.

A statement on The Wanted's Instagram page says: "Max, Jay, Siva, Nathan and the whole Wanted family are devastated by the tragic and premature loss of our bandmate Tom Parker, who passed away peacefully at lunchtime today surrounded by his family and his band mates.

"Tom was an amazing husband to Kelsey, and father to Aurelia and Bodhi.

"He was our brother, words can't express the loss and sadness we feel. Always and forever in our hearts."

Martin Kemp says Tom’s ‘spirit will never be forgotten’

English actor and musician Martin Kemp has paid tribute to Tom Parker, saying his “spirit will never be forgotten” following The Wanted star’s death at 33.

Kemp wrote in a tweet: “Tom Parker, rest in peace my love goes out to all your family and all your friends.. your bravery, your fight and your spirit will never be forgotten”.

Tom's family and kids spent precious time with star during final days

In his final days, Kelsey, Tom's children Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one, and all Tom's immediate family got to spend precious time with him.

"They made sure he knew in no uncertain terms just how much they, and everyone, loved him," our source explained to the Sun.

"In amongst all the tears, there was lots of laughter and smiling as everyone remembered the good times too.

"There are memories with Tom that they will all treasure forever."

Tom was diagnosed with incurable brain cancer glioblastoma in October 2020 and has bravely fought since then.

He recently joined his The Wanted bandmates on their UK tour, performing on a throne each night to huge cheers from the crowds.

Tom Parker's family heartbroken but 'relieved he is no longer in pain'

TOM Parker's family are devastated by his tragic death, but are glad that he is no longer suffering.

The Sun has learnt that loved ones of the brave singer, who passed away today aged 33, are rallying around each other tonight.

They have taken comfort in the fact he is at peace and knew how much they, and the world, loved him.

A source close to Tom's wife Kelsey, 32, says: "Everyone who loved Tom is understandably heartbroken beyond words at losing him.

"Even though they knew this moment was coming, nothing can prepare you for this kind of grief.

"But while they would give anything to have one more day with their beloved Tom, they didn't want to see him suffer or be in pain anymore.

"If there is any silver lining in this unimaginable time, it's the fact that Tom is no longer in any discomfort and can rest now."

Channel 4 'devastated' over Tom Parker's passing

Channel 4 tweeted: "We are devastated to hear about the passing of Tom Parker.

"Last year Tom allowed us into his life to make a powerful and moving film for @SU2CUK.

"His talent, courage and charity work will leave a lasting legacy.

"Our thoughts are with Kelsey, his family and friends."

Hayley Tamaddon pays tribute to Tom Parker

Former soap star Hayley tweeted: "So very sad news about the lovely Tom Parker.

"All love and strength to his wife and family and friends."

Shane Ward joins tributes

Shane Ward has also joined tributes to The Wanted star.

He tweeted: "God rest his soul. So sad.

"All my love and condolences to his family x".

'Very sad and very unfair' says Peter Andre

Peter Andre has tweeted: "Very sad and very unfair.

"Rest in Peace Tom.

"Thoughts are with his wife and children."

Tom Parker’s wife releases statement

Kelsey wrote: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

“Our hearts are broken.

“Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

“We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

Tory MP 'remembers' brave Tom Parker

Conservative MP Derek Thomas (St Ives) told the Commons he would support amendment 29 and took a moment to "just remember" The Wanted star Tom Parker, who died at the age of 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

Mr Thomas said: "I rise to speak in support of the amendment 29 and in the context of brain tumours and those who suffer brain tumours, can I just take a moment to reflect today that Tom Parker, the member of The Wanted, who has done so much work to raise the awareness of brain tumours, work with the APPG that I chair, died day of his brain tumour. I just want to take a moment to just remember him, his family and the two young ones that he has left behind."

The MP for St Ives stressed "every brain tumour patient, whether living with a high or low-grade brain tumour, should have access to a CNS (clinical nurse specialist) or keyworker as recommended by Nice (The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence)".

He added: "However, the workforce is incredibly stressed. And despite doing everything possible to deliver high quality care, there aren't enough staff to give every patient the support they need."

Streaming service Vevo lauds Tom Parker's 'fighting spirit'

Streaming service Vevo UK tweeted: "We honour the life of Tom Parker, who tragically passed away today at the age of 33.

"A member of ‘The Wanted’, Tom’s contributions to music and fighting spirit will forever be remembered.

"Our thoughts and love are with his family, friends and fans."

Pictured: Tom Parker on stage

Popstar Tom Parker shot to fame as a member of The Wanted in 2009.

The boy band have had a number of great hits, including Glad You Came, All Time Low, Chasing The Sun and Gold Forever.

The late star was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma back in October 2020.

Davina McCall says Tom was 'the kindest soul'

Davina McCall has remembered Tom Parker as the "kindest soul".

The television presenter wrote in a tweet: "Don't even know what to say."

"My thoughts and prayers go out to Kelsey and the kids and to Toms family, also to the wanted boys.

"I'm so so sorry . The kindest soul."

Liam Payne 'heartbroken' over Tom's death

Former One Direction star Liam Payne has said he is "heartbroken" to hear the news of Tom Parker's death.

Payne tweeted: "I'm heartbroken to hear about Tom."

"He was so full of life and humour, and the memories I have of him with stay with me forever.

"Sending my thoughts out to his family and his brothers in The Wanted".

Tom was 'doing well' but 'quickly deteriorated' says close family friend

Sun exclusive by Amy Brookbanks and Jack White

Tom Parker was doing "really well" amid his heartbreaking battle with cancer - but quickly deteriorated after going on tour, a close family friend has revealed.

The Wanted singer Tom tragically passed away today aged 33 after a battle with cancer and defying doctors who initially gave him 18 months to live in 2020.

A source said: "Tom loved touring - he was an absolute rockstar and determined to join the boys on stage.

"He was enjoying playing two songs a night and was doing well performing but it really took it out of him.

"We all noticed how quickly Tom deteriorated during the tour but he had no regrets - he really wanted to do it."

Boy band Blue pays tribute to Tom Parker

Classic British boy band Blue have also joined the tributed to Tom Parker.

They wrote: "The passing of Tom Parker has saddened us greatly. His fight was an inspiration and he changed the lives of everyone he came into contact with.

"Long may he be remembered for that.

"With love to all his family and close friends."

Pictured: Tom Parker with his wife & children

Tom's wife Kelsey tonight revealed the terrible news that Tom had died surrounded by his family.

The Wanted star leaves behind children Aurelia, two, and Bodhi, one, as well as his wife Kelsey.

Brain Tumour Research spokesman says Tom was 'passionate, intelligent & eloquent'

Hugh Adams, head of stakeholder relations at Brain Tumour Research, said: "We are deeply saddened to learn of Tom's passing and send our deepest condolences to Kelsey, their children and all of Tom's loved ones. His loss will be greatly felt by his bandmates from The Wanted, their fans and throughout the pop world.

"Since being diagnosed with a glioblastoma multiforme (GBM) in October 2020, Tom has spoken openly and honestly about the impact of the disease and in doing so, has helped to raise awareness of the devastation caused by brain tumours."

After referencing Parker's fundraising and campaigning work, he added: "Tom's tragic death highlights the fact that brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet, historically, just 1% of the national spend on cancer research has historically been allocated to this devastating disease.

"We remember Tom for his passion, intelligence, eloquence and determination in the face of such adversity and will continue to remember him as we focus on our vision of finding a cure for all types of brain tumours."

Ed Sheeran's Instagram tribute to 'lovely guy' Tom

Chart topped Ed Sheeran wrote on Instagram: “So sad to hear of Tom’s passing.

"Thoughts and love are with Kelsey, his children and his family.

"Very sad day, what a lovely guy.”

MTV remembers Tom for his 'courage & charity work while fighting cancer'

The official MTV Twitter account posted: "Tom Parker, the singer and member of The Wanted, has passed away at age 33 after a battle with cancer.

"He’ll be remembered not only for his talent, but for his courage and his charity work while fighting cancer.

"Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and bandmates."

The Wanted previously took hiatus but reformed for Tom

Formed in 2009, The Wanted had a string of hit singles including U.K. No. 1s All Time Low and "Glad You Came.

The members went their separate ways in 2014 after releasing three albums.

However the band reunited for a September 2021 concert organised by Parker at London's Royal Albert Hall to support cancer charities

Baga Chipz: 33 is no age

RuPaul's Drag Race UK star Baga Chipz has paid tribute to Tom Parker following his death from an inoperable brain tumour aged 33.

She wrote: "R.I.P Tom Parker. 33 is no age.

"Sending love to Kelsey, your family, friends, the band and all of your fans."

How can doctors treat brain tumours?

Treatment for brain tumours depends on where it is located and how advanced it is.

But the main treatment options include steroids, which can help to reduce the swelling around a tumour.

This can be followed up with surgery to remove the tumour if it is safe to do so.

Other treatment options include chemotherapy and radiotherapy to get rid of any remaining cells left behind from surgery.

Kelsey Parker's heartbreaking statement

Kelsey told The Sun: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we confirm Tom passed away peacefully earlier today with all of his family by his side.

"Our hearts are broken.

"Tom was the centre of our world and we can’t imagine life without his infectious smile and energetic presence.

"We are truly thankful for the outpouring of love and support and ask that we all unite to ensure Tom’s light continues to shine for his beautiful children.

What type of cancer did Tom Parker have?

On October 12, 2020, Tom revealed he been diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour (stage 4 glioblastoma).

He was given just 18 months to live, but the brave singer defied the odds after undergoing chemotherapy and radiotherapy.

Tom also announced in March that he had written a heartbreaking book about his battle.

Sadly, his wife confirmed on March 30, 2022, that he had passed away after a gruelling health battle.

Tom Parker passed away surrounded by family and friends

The Wanted star Tom Parker reportedly died surrounded by close friends and family.

The news comes 17 months after announcing he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.

Famous names from the worlds of music and TV are sharing tributes after the news was announced via a statement on his band's social media accounts.