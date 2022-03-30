ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

UPDATE 1-Gazprom offices targeted in EU antitrust raids - source

By Foo Yun Chee
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

(Adds European Commission declines comment, background)

BRUSSELS, March 30 (Reuters) - Russian gas company Gazprom’s offices were raided by EU antitrust regulators, a person familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as the EU watchdog ramped up its investigation into the company’s gas supplies to Europe.

EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager in January asked gas companies including Gazprom about tight supplies after accusations the Russian giant was withholding extra production that could be released to lower rising prices.

Vestager was likely to intensify information gathering on Gazprom’s European businesses, a person familiar with the regulator’s thinking told Reuters last month.

The European Commission declined to comment.

The person declined to provide details of the EU raids. Bloomberg was the first to report the raids in Gazprom’s offices in Germany.

Gazprom and the Kremlin have repeatedly denied withholding gas supplies, saying that all firm and long-term obligations have been met.

Companies found breaching EU antitrust rules face fines up to 10% of their global turnover. Gazprom dodged a fine in 2018 after agreeing to reform its pricing arrangements and pave the way for rivals in eastern Europe following an investigation. (Reporting by Foo Yun Chee;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Comments / 0

Reuters
Reuters

386K+

Followers

307K+

Posts

181M+

Views

Related
Reuters

German gas buyers raise the alarm over Russia's rouble demand

FRANKFURT/LONDON, March 24 (Reuters) - German utilities on Thursday said their country needed an early warning system to tackle gas shortages, a day after Russia ordered the switch of contract payments to roubles, raising the risk of a supply squeeze and even higher prices. President Vladimir Putin's rouble payment demand,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
US News and World Report

Global Carmakers Raided by EU; UK Also Announces Probe

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday raided several automotive companies and associations in several countries on suspicion of breaching the bloc's cartel rules, while Britain's competition authority also launched a probe. The European Commission also sent companies requests for information, it said without disclosing company names. "The inspections and...
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Margrethe Vestager
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens to put US ‘in their place’

On Thursday, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev — who currently serves as deputy secretary of Russia’s Security Council — said the U.S. had led a “Russophobic” effort to destabilize Russia but warned his country is strong enough to put the U.S. in its place. In...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Gazprom#Antitrust#Russian#The European Commission#Bloomberg#Kremlin
The Independent

Russian soldiers refusing to carry out orders and accidentally shot down own aircraft, claims UK spy chief

Demoralised Russian soldiers have been disobeying orders and accidentally shot down one of their own aircraft, the head of Britain’s GCHQ spy agency has claimed.Vladimir Putin’s advisers are “afraid to tell him the truth” about the war in Ukraine, according to Sir Jeremy Fleming, who will say in a speech on Thursday that the Russian president made a “strategic miscalculation” in deciding to invade.“We’ve seen Russian soldiers – short of weapons and morale – refusing to carry out orders, sabotaging their own equipment and even accidentally shooting down their own aircraft,” the spy chief will say in a rare...
MILITARY
The Independent

‘I can’t keep up’: Russia is losing so much military equipment in Ukraine that weapons monitors are overwhelmed

First came the dramatic images of a miles-long column of Russian military vehicles on their way to Kyiv. Then came the dramatic images of those same military vehicles burning, destroyed, abandoned and scattered.It was one of many episodes from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in which the entire world was able to follow in granular detail a battle that would have otherwise been shrouded in the fog of war.Only a month in and Russia’s war against its neighbour may already rank among the most photographed and documented conflicts in recent history. Ukrainian civilians, the military and frontline journalists have all...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Reuters

Amazon wins EU antitrust nod for $8.5 billion MGM deal

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Amazon on Tuesday gained unconditional EU antitrust approval for its proposed $8.5 billion acquisition of U.S. movie studio MGM to help it to compete with streaming rivals Netflix and Disney+. The European Commission said the deal would not pose competition concerns in Europe, confirming a Reuters story on...
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Microsoft Faces EU Antitrust Complaint About Its Cloud Computing Business

PARIS (Reuters) - U.S. tech giant Microsoft is facing an antitrust complaint filed by three European rivals in the booming cloud computing business, one the plaintiffs said on Thursday. The complaint, filed with the European Union's competition watchdog months ago, alleges that Microsoft's contractual and business practices make it costly...
BUSINESS
International Business Times

Global Carmakers Raided By EU And UK Antitrust Regulators

EU antitrust regulators on Tuesday raided several automotive companies and associations in several countries on suspicion of breaching the bloc's cartel rules. The European Commission also sent companies requests for information, it said without disclosing company names. "The inspections and requests for information concern possible collusion in relation to the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Oil slumps 5% as U.S. plans record crude reserve release

HOUSTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Oil prices tumbled about 5% on Thursday with the United States set to announce the largest ever release from its Strategic Petroleum Reserve, while OPEC+ stuck to its existing deal for May output. Brent crude futures for May, which expire on Thursday, were down $5.36,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

386K+
Followers
307K+
Post
181M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy