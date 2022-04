Jay Wright is breaking tradition at this year’s Final Four. Wright has reached the Final Four for the fourth time in his career and is looking to lead Villanova to its third national championship under him (and fourth overall). The 60-year-old coach has long been known for being a sharp dresser and has worn suits at the Final Four in the past. However, dress expectations were relaxed from suits to casual clothing during the pandemic. Many conferences/coaches have since agreed to continue with the casual clothing.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO