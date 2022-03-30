ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Sen. Thom Tillis will vote not to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

By Mike Andrews
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SeOTM_0euHnWK300

WASHINGTON (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) will vote not to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court, he announced Wednesday.

The senator said he uses two criteria for reviewing nominations for federal judges: “their qualifications and their commitment to adhering to the Constitution’s original public meaning and federal law as written.

“There is no doubt that Judge Jackson is well qualified and her nomination as the first black woman to the Supreme Court is historic,” Tillis said. “I was impressed with her knowledge, her composure, and her character during more than twenty hours of questioning.”

“However, based on her record, I still hold my initial concerns that she may legislate from the bench instead of consistently following the Constitution as written. I am also disappointed that she is reluctant to take a firm public stand against a liberal, dark money court-packing scheme that represents a fundamental threat to the independence of the federal judiciary, even though other justices like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer have done so.”

Jackson wins GOP vote, nearly assuring Supreme Court seat

Sen. Tillis said that while he does not support her confirmation, is likely that Judge Jackson will be confirmed to the Supreme Court.

“I wish her and her wonderful family all the best in her continued public service to our great nation,” he said.

Senator Tillis’ full statement:

“I have two criteria for reviewing the nomination of any federal judge: their qualifications and their commitment to adhering to the Constitution’s original public meaning and federal law as written.

“There is no doubt that Judge Jackson is well qualified and her nomination as the first black woman to the Supreme Court is historic. I was impressed with her knowledge, her composure, and her character during more than twenty hours of questioning.

“However, based on her record, I still hold my initial concerns that she may legislate from the bench instead of consistently following the Constitution as written. I am also disappointed that she is reluctant to take a firm public stand against a liberal, dark money court-packing scheme that represents a fundamental threat to the independence of the federal judiciary, even though other justices like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer have done so.

“Although I will not support her confirmation, it is highly likely Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be confirmed to the Supreme Court in the coming weeks, and I wish her and her wonderful family all the best in her continued public service to our great nation.”

Earlier Wednesday, Maine Senator Susan Collins said she would vote to confirm Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and likely assuring her confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Senate Democratic leaders are pushing toward a Senate Judiciary Committee vote on the nomination Monday and a final Senate vote to confirm Jackson late next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Washington State
Island Packet Online

Ketanji Brown Jackson’s meeting with key GOP Sen. Graham wraps up quickly

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson’s meeting with Sen. Lindsey Graham concluded after roughly 15 minutes, a strikingly brief sit down with a key Republican a week before her confirmation hearings begin. Graham, a South Carolina Republican and member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was one of three Republicans...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Stephen Breyer
Person
Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Person
Thom Tillis
Slate

The Great Republican Campaign to Erase Ketanji Brown Jackson

In the spring of 2016, Barack Obama nominated federal appeals court Judge Merrick Garland to fill the seat that opened up on the Supreme Court with the death of Justice Antonin Scalia. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, under the pretext of adhering to a rule about not seating a nominee in the final year of a presidential term, determined that there would be no hearings, no courtesy meetings, and no vote for Garland. He was blanked completely, and Scalia’s seat was eventually filled by a Trump nominee, Neil Gorsuch. One of the lessons derived from that episode was that presidents who are Democrats will not be allowed to fill Supreme Court vacancies under a Republican-controlled Senate (a promise McConnell reiterated about a potential Joe Biden nominee after the midterm elections).
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Supreme Court hears case of veteran who lost job as state trooper after returning from Iraq sick from burn pits

The US Supreme Court has heard the case of a 23-year veteran who says he was forced out of his job as a Texas state trooper after returning sick from the Iraq war because of toxic exposure to burn pits.Le Roy Torres, a US Army veteran and former Texas state trooper, sued the Texas Department of Public Safety (TDPS) for employment discrimination based on his military service.The state of Texas has argued that it cannot be sued by Mr Torres because of sovereign immunity.After more than five years of legal wrangling through the state courts, America’s highest court heard the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Judges#U S Supreme Court#Constitution#The Supreme Court#Gop
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: Jackson gets a GOP vote

COUNTING VOTES FOR JACKSON — It’s official. Judge KETANJI BROWN JACKSON will receive bipartisan confirmation to the Supreme Court now that Sen. SUSAN COLLINS (R-Maine) announced she’s a “yes.”. Collins said in a Wednesday morning statement that Jackson has “sterling academic and professional credentials,” and “possesses...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CBS News

Fallout from exclusive report on gap in Trump's January 6 phone log

CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Mola Lenghi to discuss his recent interview with Congressman Jamie Raskin, a member of the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, about the gap in Trump's phone log that day.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy