Sen. Thom Tillis will vote not to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – U.S. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) will vote not to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the United States Supreme Court, he announced Wednesday.

Senator Tillis’ full statement:

“I have two criteria for reviewing the nomination of any federal judge: their qualifications and their commitment to adhering to the Constitution’s original public meaning and federal law as written. “There is no doubt that Judge Jackson is well qualified and her nomination as the first black woman to the Supreme Court is historic. I was impressed with her knowledge, her composure, and her character during more than twenty hours of questioning. “However, based on her record, I still hold my initial concerns that she may legislate from the bench instead of consistently following the Constitution as written. I am also disappointed that she is reluctant to take a firm public stand against a liberal, dark money court-packing scheme that represents a fundamental threat to the independence of the federal judiciary, even though other justices like Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Stephen Breyer have done so. “Although I will not support her confirmation, it is highly likely Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be confirmed to the Supreme Court in the coming weeks, and I wish her and her wonderful family all the best in her continued public service to our great nation.”

Earlier Wednesday, Maine Senator Susan Collins said she would vote to confirm Jackson, giving Democrats at least one Republican vote and likely assuring her confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Senate Democratic leaders are pushing toward a Senate Judiciary Committee vote on the nomination Monday and a final Senate vote to confirm Jackson late next week.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

