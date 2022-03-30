‘Inappropriate Touching’ Between Students Prompts PA State Police Investigation
Unwanted touches between two high school students have led to a Pennsylvania state police investigation.
State police were called to a harassment complaint at Boiling Springs High School on Wednesday, Mar. 23, according to a release by police.
A 16-year-old girl told police that another student “touched her inappropriately” twice that day, once around 11:45 a.m. and against 12:15 p.m., the release states.
Pennsylvania state police continue to investigate this incident.
