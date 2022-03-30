Letter | More use of Ice Age Trail is great news

New Zealand opens, Madison River rules, Oregon steelhead, new travel company, and Delaware River conservation. Beginning on May 1, 2022, fully vaccinated tourists from “visa-waiver” nations, including the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, will be welcomed back to New Zealand after years of COVID-related travel bans. New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the updates last week. This reopening comes a bit ahead of schedule–it was originally planned to open to visa-waiver nations in July, 2022. New Zealand is regarded as on of the best trout-fishing destinations in the world.
