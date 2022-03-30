ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parke County, IN

Loaded handgun, marijuana found in Parke Co. juvenile arrest

By Brandyn Benter
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A juvenile who didn’t have a driver’s license has been arrested following a traffic stop in which law enforcement alleges he disposed of a loaded handgun...

