Pigeon Forge, TN

Fire officials expand evacuation zone toward Pigeon Forge

By Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 1 day ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Emergency officials have extended the evacuation zone along Wears Valley Road to include areas from Walden’s Creek Road to Wear Farm City Park, about a mile from the Pigeon Forge Parkway.

Sevier County Schools will close Thursday out of an “abundance of caution” due to the wildfires affecting parts of the county.

The wildfire has burned more than 1,000 acres in the Wears Valley area of Sevier County, and as of 8:30 p.m., 35 structures have been impacted.

NEW: UPDATED EVACUATION MAP: Searchable

At least one injury has been reported due to the fire, according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry. The injured person was airlifted to UT Medical Center.

The fire started burning on Hatcher Mountain Road at Indigo Lane shortly after 11 a.m. The Sevier County EMA is asking anyone in the Wears Valley or Walden’s Creek areas to evacuate immediately. A street map of locations asked to leave was shared by the EMA.

Evacuations were ordered earlier for Hatcher Mountain, Shagbark, Little Valley Road, Black Bear Resort off of Lost Branch Road, and anyone one-mile radius of Indigo Lane.

For those evacuating, a shelter has been established at Pigeon Forge Community Center , 170 Community Center Drive.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aGk2Z_0euHmjjz00
Map via Sevier County EMA
PHOTOS: Wildfire burning in Wears Valley

Wears Valley Road is now closed at the Pigeon Forge city limits according to the Pigeon Forge Police Department. The department said no traffic will be able to travel into Wears Valley from Pigeon Forge until further notice.

National park closes roads ahead of high wind warning Wednesday

Fire officials have shared at 35 structures have been impacted. As of 6:03, the fire was 0% contained according to the Sevier County EMA. The fire has officially been named the Hatcher Mountain Road/Indigo Lane Fire. According to Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson, some fire engines have burned due to the fire.

Due to low humidity and high winds , Sevier County is under a Red Flag Warning. This means critical fire weather conditions are expected in the county. This is why the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency has also asked people not to burn anything today.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SDlaK_0euHmjjz00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Av1xK_0euHmjjz00
    Map shows Hatcher Mountain Road and surrounding area. (Google Maps)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uTns2_0euHmjjz00
    Brush fire in Wears Valley (Photo via Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TB6GH_0euHmjjz00
    Smoke seen from brush fire in Wears Valley (Photo via Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HohoN_0euHmjjz00
    Photo: Leslie Braddock
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P8Knl_0euHmjjz00
    Photo: Leslie Braddock
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTyiQ_0euHmjjz00
    Photo: Leslie Braddock
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1611el_0euHmjjz00
    Photo: Leslie Braddock
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CjVRZ_0euHmjjz00
    Photo: Leslie Braddock
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=432KjX_0euHmjjz00
    Photo: Leslie Braddock
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yBJLv_0euHmjjz00
    Photo: Leslie Braddock
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jIDjG_0euHmjjz00
    Photo: Leslie Braddock
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Gypm_0euHmjjz00
    Photo: Leslie Braddock
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0077bB_0euHmjjz00
    The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency posted this photo of a wildfire in Wears Valley near Shagbark Resort on its Twitter page around 3:50 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone .

Fire crews from Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge, Sevierville, the Wildland Task Force, Knoxville Fire Department and the Tennessee Division of Forestry have responded to the scene. WTVC reported that Bradley County Fire and Rescue as well as the Cleveland Fire Department have sent crews to assist operations in Sevier County.

EDITOR’S NOTE: As more information becomes available, this story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

