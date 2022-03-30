ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

C-44 reservoir project brings cautious optimism

By Michael Williams
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CNuii_0euHmeKM00

When people stare across a 3,400-acre reservoir on a beautiful spring day, they suddenly see a glimpse of the future.

That future comes in the form of a geyser erupting in the new C-44 reservoir in western Martin County.

Soon the reservoir will be 15 feet deep, full of water and promise.

Buff Searcy, a construction engineer born and raised on the Treasure Coast, manages the C-44 project for the South Florida Water Management District.

RELATED: Long-awaited C-44 reservoir opens in Martin County

WPTV

"We can expect to see during this rainy season over the summer much cleaner water being delivered to the St. Lucie River," Searcy said.

The design of the $800 million state-federal project is straightforward — divert fertilizer-polluted water flowing east from Lake Okeechobee into the reservoir.

For years that fertilizer runoff from farms, ranches, urban and suburban sources have helped supercharge algae blooms that choke the environment and economy of the Treasure Coast.

Once the water runs through marshes and aquatic vegetation, it filters those nutrients out.

WPTV
Buff Searcy speaks about how the C-44 reservoir will benefit the Treasure Coast.

The clean water is then sent back into the C-44 canal on its journey through the St. Lucie Lock in Palm City and on to the St. Lucie Estuary and Indian River Lagoon.

"We are showing great reductions in phosphorous and nitrogen — the two primary nutrients that are being removed that cause the problems with the river and the algae blooms," Searcy said.

Along the St. Lucie River, Mary Radabaugh imagines better days ahead.

"We have lived here all our life," she said. "(The river) is our livelihood, being able to go out on the waters with your family, enjoying the weekends and beautiful times out there."

WPTV
Mary Radabaugh is among the Treasure Coast residents optimistic about the reservoir's benefits to the region.

Radabaugh and her husband, Dutch, manage Apex Marina.

They have too many memories over the past decade of severe algae blooms threatening their health, home and jobs.

"Tourism is huge and if we don't have clean water, property values drop, tourism drops and our economy drops," Radabaugh said.

The C-44 reservoir project is part of a comeback effort that is a marriage between humans and nature to nurture the land and waterways for the benefit of both.

There is cautious optimism, often in short supply for years, on the long road to restoration for the Everglades, which is the giant watershed at the heart of South Florida's long-term health and survival.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

Alligator Kills 50 Pound Pit Bull in Florida Campus Attack

An alligator killed a 50 pound pit bull on a college campus in Florida earlier this month. The attack happened around 8 p.m. on March 9. Someone called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to report the attack. They said that a dog had been taken by a gator at the State College of Florida, Manatee-Sarasota in Venice campus. The FWC confirmed that the dog was a 50 pound pit bull.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Martin County, FL
Martin County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Independent

Florida officials fight back against rowdy spring breakers

Rowdy spring break crowds have forced curfews and led some establishments to close their doors from Miami Beach to Florida's Panhandle.Law enforcement officials in Bay County, Florida, said Sunday that they won't tolerate the bad behavior from spring breakers after a 21-year-old from Alabama was shot in the foot Sunday during a shooting in Panama City Beach.”The crowd that has been here this weekend, there are no words that can describe the way they have behaved themselves, conducted themselves and the amount of laws they have broken,” Panama City Beach police Chief J.R. Talamantez said during a news conference...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Boat propeller kills man trying to save fallen fiancée during Keys fishing tournament, FWC says

A Pinecrest man died after being hit by a boat propeller during a Florida Keys fishing tournament Saturday afternoon. Juan Carlos Escotet Alviarez, 31, jumped in the water to save his fiancée — who fell from the stern of the 60-foot vessel on which they were fishing for sailfish about six miles east of Ocean Reef Club in north Key Largo, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
PINECREST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reservoir#Water Management#Drinking Water#Florida Water#Uban Construction#C 44 Reservoir Project#The St Lucie River#The St Lucie Estuary
BOCANEWSNOW

Flying Out Of South Florida Today? Good Luck With That…

Massive Delays As Spring Break Starts… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Freak winter weather across parts of the United States is leading to massive delays and several cancelations for flights in and out of South Florida. Palm Beach International, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International, and Miami […] The article Flying Out Of South Florida Today? Good Luck With That… appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com.
BOCA RATON, FL
iheart.com

CORGI FALLS OVERBOARD FROM YACHT IN FLORIDA,THEN SWIMS 7 MILES TO SHORE

A 1-year-old corgi who fell overboard from a yacht on the Indian River in Florida swam 7 miles to shore and turned up in a resident’s yard. Jon Atwood said he brought his dog, Jessica, with him when he went to help his mother and stepfather take their 65-foot yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season via the Intracoastal Waterway.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

WATCH: Florida beachgoers run after spotting waterspout off coast

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Waterspouts were spotted off the Florida coast Saturday as severe weather moved into the state. Several people captured video of these swirling vortexes. One of the waterspouts was spotted off the shore of Fort Myers Beach near the Lani Kai Resort. Some people were seen...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
97X

Corgi Swims 7 Miles Down the River After Falling Off A Yacht

Earlier in March, Jessica the 1-year-old corgi accidentally fell overboard into the Indian River in Florida and ended up swimming 7 miles to shore. Owner of the corgi, Jon Atwood was helping his mother and stepfather take their yacht from Florida to North Carolina for the hurricane season. Jon brought his dog, Jessica, as they traveled the Intracoastal Waterway.
ANIMALS
Fox News

Alligator interrupts Florida school's swim team practice

No swimming with the alligators. While an alligator would make an appropriate mascot for a swim team, even the best swimmers try to avoid swimming with these animals. That didn't stop one reptile from jumping into the pool while a Florida school's swim team was practicing. The Lake County Sheriff's...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Officials Warn of Portuguese Man-of-War Dangers at South Florida Beaches

With spring break in full effect on South Florida beaches, officials are warning of the presence of Portuguese man-of-war. Man-of-war is a group of animals related to jellyfish with tentacles that are barbed. Its sting can typically cause painful welts lasting for days. In some cases, the sting can cause an allergic reaction and in rare cases, heart failure.
FLORIDA STATE
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

22K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy