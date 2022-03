OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - A man shot in front of the Target store in Oakley has died. Police have identified him as 24-year-old Alias Phillips. Interim Police Chief Teresa Theetge said initially it sounded as if they had an active shooter situation but they quickly learned that wasn't the case. The shooter had an "intended target," Phillips, and only shot at him right in front of the store doors, hitting him.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO