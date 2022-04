These Joes are far from average — so far from average, in fact, that they deserve their very own beer. In celebration of the exciting 2021 seasons of the Cincinnati Reds and Bengals, Reds first baseman Joey Votto and Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow are being honored with the limited release of Grainworks Brewing Co.’s latest brew, “Crushin’ On Joes.” This latest offering from the West Chester brewery is a pale, dry and bitter German Pilsner coming in at 4.9% ABV.

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, OH ・ 6 HOURS AGO