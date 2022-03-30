ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

Exec at Applebee’s franchisee fired over leaked email suggesting lower wages for ‘paycheck to paycheck’ employees

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire, Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TsomF_0euHlw0P00

(NEXSTAR) – A mid-level executive working for an Applebee’s franchisee has been terminated after sending an email to colleagues which suggested that rising gas prices and inflation would allow the franchisee to hire employees at lower wages.

The executive, who was employed by the Missouri-based Apple Central Group, was fired on Monday, Applebee’s confirmed this week.

In a leaked email sent to his colleagues on March 9, the executive — believed to be Wayne Pankratz — said inflation gave the franchisee a new “advantage” as it would “increase application flow and has the potential to lower our average wage.”

“We are no longer competing with the government when it comes to hiring,” the email’s author explained. “Stimulus money is no more, supplemental unemployment is no more. This benefits us … people who [were] relying on unemployment money, simply will have less money to spend. It will force people back into the work force.”

Capitol rioter’s ‘going to prison’ party in Florida canceled

The executive also acknowledged that “most of our employee base and potential employee base live paycheck to paycheck,” and some “will need to work more hours or get a second job” to maintain their current standards of living.

“Do things to make sure you are the employer of choice,” he advised. “Get schedules completed early so they can plan their other jobs around yours. Most importantly, have the culture and environment that will attract people.”

The leaked email was later shared to social media platforms including Reddit and Twitter , where it drew immediate backlash. An Applebee’s manager in Lawrence, Kansas, told the Springfield News-Leader that he quit his job the same day he became aware of the email, but not before printing out “a couple dozen” copies and posting them throughout the restaurant. Another employee at the restaurant claimed that approximately 10 other workers had quit as well, according to the outlet.

Yelp reveals list of most popular restaurants. How many have you tried?

In response to the leaked memo, Applebee’s released a statement appearing to confirm its legitimacy while distancing itself from the opinions of its author. This week, the company added that Pankratz had been fired.

“This is the opinion of an individual, not Applebee’s,” said Kevin Carroll, the chief operations officer at Applebee’s, in a statement shared with Nexstar. “The individual has been terminated by the franchisee who owns and operates the restaurants in this market.”

“Our team members are the lifeblood of our restaurants, and our franchisees are always looking to reward and incentivize team members, new and current, to remain within the Applebee’s family,” the company said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Comments / 0

Related
104.5 KDAT

Huge Retailer Plans To Hire 50,000 Employees

One of the biggest companies in the country has plans to have mass hiring over the next few months. The United States has been experiencing a major labor shortage over the past few months. As of September of last year, there were 10 million job openings and approximately 8 million...
BUSINESS
Mashed

Why A Leaked Memo Scandal Is Leading To An Applebee's Boycott

The cost of fuel and food have strong ties. In 2021, supply chain issues caused the price of gas and foodstuffs to skyrocket, and many families felt this economic crunch, per NBC News. Rising gas costs have also affected the price of food in other countries. According to CP24, mounting diesel costs in Canada have influenced food prices, potentially by up to 35%. This inflation spells disasters for many, but one particular company has seemingly celebrated the skyrocketing cost of oil.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Florida State
Daily Mail

Kmart responds to rumours the store is getting rid of manned checkouts for GOOD - saying there will always be staff in stores

Kmart Australia has addressed rumours circulating among shoppers that staffed checkouts are being removed from stores. The speculation began after customers shared their concerns with thousands on Facebook, claiming the department store is 'phasing out' manned checkouts and will only offer self-serve machines. 'Shame on Kmart for switching totally over...
RETAIL
Mashed

TikTok Is Furious At IHOP's 'Racist Karen'

Poor customer service is sometimes an unavoidable occurrence at a restaurant. It might be because of incompetent servers or simply honest mistakes. Or, despite the old adage that the customer is always right, could be the fault of a patron. Taking matters to a whole different level is the experience...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Franchisee#Paycheck#Nexstar#Apple Central Group#Capitol#Environ
Mashed

The Time McDonald's Was Nearly Sued Over A Napkin

People have sued McDonald's for some very serious reasons, including alleged racial discrimination (via CNBC), wage theft (via Business Insider), and sexual harassment (via Reuters). Others have sued the fast-food giant for reasons that, well, may seem less legitimate. In 2018, for example, a couple of customers tried to sue...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Stimulus Check
WTRF- 7News

Walmart to stop selling cigarettes in some stores

Walmart will no longer sell cigarettes in some of its stores though tobacco sales can be a significant revenue generator. Wall Street Journal was the first to report the development Monday. It noted some stores in California, Florida, Arkansas and New Mexico were on the list, citing anonymous sources and store visits. Walmart is not […]
RETAIL
Cincinnati CityBeat

McDonald's Tests New Chicken Breakfast Sandwich in Ohio

According to statistics, chicken is the most popular meat in the world. And Ohioans seems to be pretty clucking happy to eat it, too. Fried chicken sandwiches have been like golden eggs for everyone from Popeyes to Chick-fil-A and Wendy's to Raising Cane's. McDonald's has taken notice and now has launched a special chicken breakfast sandwich in Ohio.
CINCINNATI, OH
Turnto10.com

NBC10 I-Team: Wage theft victim spends 10 years fighting for paycheck

(WJAR) — Nick Brissette had been working under the same boss as a painter for five years, when his paychecks suddenly stopped. “Emotional stress, grief, I mean I was almost homeless,” he said. Brissette’s boss owed him $15,000 in earned wages. "He stopped returning my phone calls....
PUBLIC SAFETY
Sarmad Mayo

How to Stop Living Paycheck to Paycheck

According to a roughly, roughly 4 out of 5 Americans live paycheck to paycheck. I’ve been there at times and it can be very stressful counting down the days to payday. If you find yourself there more often than you’d like, there are a few steps you can take to get ahead of those upcoming bills. In this post, I will show you exactly how to stop living paycheck to paycheck by reorganizing your finances and your priorities.
LivingCheap

Enjoy all-you-can-eat buffet for $3.99 at Cicis Pizza

Many pizza lovers on a budget are already aware of Cicis Pizza for its popular (and affordable) all-you-can-eat buffet. The buffet includes pizza, pasta, salad and dessert. It’s enough food and variety of choices to satisfy every family member without breaking the bank. And hungry bargain hunters will want to take advantage of the restaurant’s Early Week Deal for even bigger savings.
RESTAURANTS
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

23K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy