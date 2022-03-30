ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Study: More than 1.6M vacant homes sit across Florida

By Veronica Beltran
 1 day ago
More than 16 million empty homes are sitting in the U.S. today, and more than 1.6 million of those homes are in Florida.

According to a study from LendingTree , an online lending marketplace headquartered in the U.S. that "analyzed the latest U.S. Census Bureau data," Florida ranked sixth among states with the highest vacancy rate.

The Sunshine State's 17.13% vacancy rate followed behind the following states:

Despite what many homebuyers have seen while looking for a new home, Florida's median home price, per LendingTree's study, is $261,500.

"Though areas with higher vacancy rates are often less expensive, that isn’t always the case. In fact, there are some notable instances where a state’s median home price and its vacancy rate can both be relatively steep," LendingTree explained.

Realtor Laura Bohannon-Myers with EXP Realty sat down with ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska to provide the following tips to homebuyers:

  • Pay in cash, if possible
  • Putting down 40%-50% should be the standard to outbid others
    • If your home budget is $250K, find a home at $200K to build in a cushion to bid over the asking price
  • Find a great lender and see what your best options are
  • Try an emotional appeal to the seller
  • Don't ask for repairs, closing costs, or any other concessions from the seller

