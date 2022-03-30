Meet our Pawsitively Milwaukee Pet of the Week: Pav!

Pav is a 5-month-old black cat. The staff at the Humane Animal Welfare Society of Waukesha County say Pav is a little small, so even if you don’t want to adopt Pav, you can help him by donating to the Milk Money Campaign.

The Milk Money Campaign helps kittens like Pav – and ones who are even smaller – grow big and strong enough to be adopted. Staff at HAWS are looking to raise $5,000 for the fund this year. That amount will pay for 300 cans of kitten milk replacement. Just one can will feed a kitten from newborn to four weeks old. $50 in Milk Money donations helps save a litter of five newborn kittens!

If you don’t have the money to spare for milk, HAWS is also looking for donations of blankets and towels.

If you’re looking for more information on how to help or on how to adopt, head over to HAWSpets.org or call 262-542-8851.

