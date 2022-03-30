Pa. agencies cracking down on aggressive driving

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – PennDOT, state police and the turnpike commission are reminding drivers to be safer.

Today is a statewide “aggressive-driving” enforcement day. Things like speeding, tailgating and running stop lights are some of the common forms of aggressive driving.

Mercer troopers explain what to do if you’re on the road with a dangerous driver.

“Call 911 to notify the police that it is happening, where it’s happening and a description of the vehicle, if you can, and what the action is that they are doing,” said Trooper Joshua Black.

In 2020, Pennsylvania had more than 5,000 aggressive driving crashes, which led to 91 deaths and about 400 serious injuries.

According to 2020 PSP data, Troopers issued more than 107,000 speeding citations, including more than 2,000 for driving 100 mph or faster. In 2021, those numbers saw an increase as speeding citations totaled more than 129,000. In addition, more than 2,200 tickets were issued for driving 100 mph or more.

Aggressive-driving factors include:

Making illegal u-turn

Improper/careless turning

Turning from wrong lane

Proceeding w/o clearance after stop

Running stop sign

Running red light

Failure to respond to other traffic control device

Tailgating

Sudden slowing/stopping

Careless passing or lane change

Passing in no passing zone

Making improper entrance to highway

Making improper exit from highway

Speeding

Driving too fast for conditions

Driver fleeing police

If you encounter an aggressive driver, put your own safety first:

Get out of their way and stay as far away as possible.

Do not engage or challenge the driver in any way.

Stay relaxed, avoid eye contact, and ignore rude gestures.

Don’t block the passing lane if you are driving slower than most of the traffic.

Do not attempt to follow or pursue the vehicle.

You or a passenger may call the police. But, if you use a cell phone, pull over to a safe location. If you can, note the license plate and a description of the car.

