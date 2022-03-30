ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer, PA

Pa. agencies cracking down on aggressive driving

By Hanna Erdmann
WKBN
WKBN
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wuBKl_0euHlg8100

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – PennDOT, state police and the turnpike commission are reminding drivers to be safer.

Today is a statewide “aggressive-driving” enforcement day. Things like speeding, tailgating and running stop lights are some of the common forms of aggressive driving.

Pa. Lottery PICK and Match 6 tickets now available online

Mercer troopers explain what to do if you’re on the road with a dangerous driver.

“Call 911 to notify the police that it is happening, where it’s happening and a description of the vehicle, if you can, and what the action is that they are doing,” said Trooper Joshua Black.

In 2020, Pennsylvania had more than 5,000 aggressive driving crashes, which led to 91 deaths and about 400 serious injuries.

According to 2020 PSP data, Troopers issued more than 107,000 speeding citations, including more than 2,000 for driving 100 mph or faster. In 2021, those numbers saw an increase as speeding citations totaled more than 129,000. In addition, more than 2,200 tickets were issued for driving 100 mph or more.

Aggressive-driving factors include:

  • Making illegal u-turn
  • Improper/careless turning
  • Turning from wrong lane
  • Proceeding w/o clearance after stop
  • Running stop sign
  • Running red light
  • Failure to respond to other traffic control device
  • Tailgating
  • Sudden slowing/stopping
  • Careless passing or lane change
  • Passing in no passing zone
  • Making improper entrance to highway
  • Making improper exit from highway
  • Speeding
  • Driving too fast for conditions
  • Driver fleeing police

If you encounter an aggressive driver, put your own safety first:

  • Get out of their way and stay as far away as possible.
  • Do not engage or challenge the driver in any way.
  • Stay relaxed, avoid eye contact, and ignore rude gestures.
  • Don’t block the passing lane if you are driving slower than most of the traffic.
  • Do not attempt to follow or pursue the vehicle.
  • You or a passenger may call the police. But, if you use a cell phone, pull over to a safe location. If you can, note the license plate and a description of the car.
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 1

Related
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Mercer, PA
Crime & Safety
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Mercer, PA
NBC4 Columbus

Pennsylvania road reopens after 73 vehicle pile-up

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — All lanes have reopened after a pile-up crash involving 73 vehicles on Saturday afternoon outside Harrisburg in central Pennsylvania that miraculously resulted in no reported life-threatening injuries. The crash happened around 2 p.m. amid whiteout conditions on PA 581 eastbound between Exit 5: US 15 S – US 11/15 N […]
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aggressive Driving#Traffic Control#Penndot#The Turnpike Commission#Trooper Joshua Black#Psp#Troopers
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Police: Raid of Pittsburgh bar turned up drugs, stolen guns

A raid at a Pittsburgh bar this week turned up drugs and stolen guns, according to police. Members of the state police nuisance bar task force raided Ace’s & Deuce’s Lounge on Wednesday in the city’s Hill District. The compliance check at the Fifth Avenue bar showed...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lottery
abc27 News

Famous actresses from Pennsylvania

(STACKER) — Anyone who wants to admire and envy the world’s biggest stars needs only to look on Instagram. From A-list movie stars and major musicians to pro ball players and comedians who landed their own sitcoms, there’s no shortage of evidence of just how good the good life is. They post pictures of themselves […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

PA treasury to hold an unclaimed property auction

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday and Thursday, The Pennsylvania Treasury is auctioning off about 4,000 unclaimed items. Items include an 1882 $50 gold certificate, a one-ounce gold bar, a Rolex watch, and South African Krugerrands. Wednesday will focus on coins and jewelry and on Thursday, decorative arts. The last auction in October brought in […]
HARRISBURG, PA
WKBN

WKBN

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy