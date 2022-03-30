70-year-old who kidnapped bus full of children, buried them alive approved for parole

According to CNN , Frederick Newhall Woods was one of three men who kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver in northern California, drove them more than 100 miles away, placed them in a moving truck, and buried them alive in a quarry owned by his father.
Officers in northern Nevada took a suspect into custody Friday in the kidnapping of an 18-year-old woman who went missing two weeks ago about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno, authorities said. Lyon County deputies assisted by the FBI and others are still searching for Naomi Irion, the sheriff’s office said. She was last seen March 12 after a man got into her vehicle outside a Walmart store in rural Fernley.Before Friday, the sheriff’s office had said only that Irion’s disappearance was “suspicious in nature.” But Melissa Thomson, the sheriff’s dispatch shift supervisor, told The Associated Press Friday...
POPE COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A Big Lake man is accused of kidnapping a 2-year-old boy last Thursday, which sparked an AMBER alert in west-central Minnesota.
The toddler was found safe late that evening, and Victor Ramirez Alvarez, 22, was taken into custody. He is charged with kidnapping and depriving a parent of parental rights by concealing a minor child from the child’s parents.
The complaint, signed on Friday, states that Alvarez was “very fond” of the boy and had tried to unsuccessfully court the victim’s mother.
“He would frequently give them rides, hug her son, buy him things and take...
An Alabama teen who was reported missing last week and then located in Mississippi on Sunday has died in the hospital, police say. Keyanna Sylvester, 13, of Mobile reportedly ran away from her home on March 21 and was seen two days later in Moss Point. She was later found...
Nevada authorities and members of Naomi Irion’s family - most of them crying - pleaded on Tuesday for anyone to come forward with information about the 18-year-old, who vanished from a Walmart parking lot more than a week ago. “Because the incident happened so close to I-80, she could be anywhere - anywhere in the nation,” Ms Irion’s mother, Diana - who flew from her home in South Africa after her daughter’s 12 March disappearance - said Tuesday.Ms Irion was last seen speaking with a man in the Walmart parking lot in Fernley, Nevada - about 34 miles east of...
On July 14, 2017, a mother and daughter were found dead in their $1.3 million home in upscale McLean, Virginia. Those who knew Pamela Hargan, 63, and her youngest daughter, Helen, 23, a recent graduate of Southern Methodist University, were shocked when authorities announced that they believed Helen had shot and killed her mother before turning the gun on herself.
An Austintown woman convicted of murdering her daughter 20 years ago will have to wait another ten years for her next parole hearing. According to state records, a parole hearing for Sherry Delker has been continued until 2032. Delker, who turned 47 earlier this month, was convicted of driving over...
The former Arkansas sheriff’s deputy who shot and killed an unarmed 17-year-old after he reached for a jug of antifreeze during a traffic stop was just convicted of negligent homicide—a misdemeanor—and sentenced to a year in jail. Michael Davis, who worked for the Lonoke County Sheriff’s Office...
When Gonzalo Pizano-Guzman was found dead in a ditch and his car was burned, no one could understand why someone would want a happy, hard-working young man dead months before his wedding. The family of Gonzalo Pizano-Guzman, 20, reported him missing almost immediately after they noticed he was gone on...
A Wisconsin man who was convicted of killing and dismembering his parents was sentenced Thursday to life without parole, with a judge saying his obligation to protect the public required the stiffest possible sentence.Chandler Halderson, 24, of Windsor, was convicted in January of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and hiding a corpse in the July deaths Bart and Krista Halderson. Wisconsin does not have the death penalty.Investigators said Halderson killed his parents after his father discovered he had been lying about attending a technical college. Prosecutors said it was one in a web of lies he told about...
A 47-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison without parole in the killing of his 87-year-old grandmother in Oregon, the sheriff’s office said. James Lynn Holt is accused of kicking his grandma’s door in and “severely” beating her at her home in Creswell, Oregon, in 2019, the Lane County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Authorities in Utah have arrested a 34-year-old man who allegedly started stabbing his girlfriend in the face and chest as police cars were arriving outside their home. Online court records accessed by PEOPLE indicate that on Tuesday, Charles Oshodi was formally charged with aggravated kidnapping, child kidnapping, aggravated assault, domestic violence in the presence of a child, possession of a weapon by a restricted person, assault on a police officer, and aggravated assault — all felonies.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California parole commissioners have recommended parole for the last of three men convicted of hijacking a school bus full of children for $5 million ransom in 1976. The two commissioners acted Friday in the case of 70-year-old Frederick Woods. The parole recommendation could still be rejected by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Woods’ accomplices, brothers Richard and James Schoenfeld, were paroled years ago. All three were from wealthy San Francisco Bay Area families when they kidnapped 26 children and their bus driver near Chowchilla. They buried the children and bus driver in a ventilated underground bunker east of San Francisco. The victims were able to dig their way out more than a day later.
