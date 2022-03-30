ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Elvis Duran Surprises Jersey Mikes With Donation For Special Olympics

By Allie Gold
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show
 1 day ago
Jersey Mike's Subs have raised $47 million for the Special Olympics since 2011 and today we are going to help.

During the month of March, customers are invited to come into our restaurants and donate to a local charity partner, according to the Jersey Mike's site. The campaign culminates in a nationwide event, Jersey Mike’s Day of Giving® on the last Wednesday of March, when 100% of the day’s sales are donated to the local partner charity.

"Every dollar goes right to Special Olympics," says the Senior Vice President, Caroline Jones on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show Wednesday. This year the Special Olympics are happening this June in Orlando.

While we were giving our check of $2,500 to Jersey Mike's we decided to change the number.... Our show is giving $10,000 to Jersey Mike's Day Of Giving!

Make sure you go to a Jersey Mike's Subs today to make your sandwich count!

