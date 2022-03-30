ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

The Best Pizza In Tampa Outranked Chicago And New York City & It Smells Like Victory

By Jenna Kelley
 2 days ago
The cheesy, delicious pizza scene in Tampa, Florida is dominating the restaurant industry nationwide, as it ranks above New York City and Chicago for the Best Pizza Cities In America for 2022.

Say goodbye to a deep-dish Chicago pizza, or an oversized steamy slice from New York City, because Tampa's popular comfort food is top of the charts.

Of the 50 places ranked, this Florida city ranks at 12. Chicago, Illinois hits spot 14 and Buffalo, New York ranks at 17.

Whether you're stumbling home from the bar, or just plain hungry, this Florida destination will fulfill your cravings from Greek-style slices to Italian-style pies.

There is a restaurant selling the cuisine just around every two miles in Tampa, so you can't miss one even if you tried! With food this close by, the home of the NHL Lightning is 38% better than your average pizza town.

Although Tampa ranks at 12 for the "Best Pizza Cities In America", it is ranked seven for the most independent pizza restaurants. There are just over 4 independent restaurants for every 100,000 residents that occupy the area.

You can find high-quality food on Florida's West Coast from Mediterranean pizza spots to Neapolitan restaurants. Residents search for this type of food so much, they helped skyrocket the city's search interest at No. 4 for Mediterranean-style, and No. 5 for Neapolitan-style.

We know deep dish pizza is infamous in Chicago, and besides a good hot dog, New Yorker pizzas are known to take the cake. However, the nation has spoken and the third-largest city in Florida is smelling victory through every restaurant in town.

News Break
Politics
