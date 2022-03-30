ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo to blame for Harry Maguire’s struggles following summer transfer says Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher

By John Hutchinson
 1 day ago
HARRY MAGUIRE'S form this season has been affected by the return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Manchester United.

That is the extraordinary claim from Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher, who fears Maguire is now fighting for his future at Old Trafford.

Harry Maguire has endured a difficult season for Man United and now England Credit: EPA
Ronaldo has his supporters for captaincy at Old Trafford Credit: Reuters

The defender was booed by sections of the home support at Wembley before and during England's 3-0 win against Ivory Coast on Tuesday night.

That reaction was slammed by Maguire's team-mates Harry Kane, Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish and Declan Rice, and also by boss Gareth Southgate.

And Carragher, writing in his column for The Telegraph, believes Maguire's troubles began at club level - with Ronaldo's return not helping.

The ex-England man said: "Maguire’s difficulty in turning it around at Old Trafford is his lack of authority in the United dressing room.

"Since last summer, Maguire has been looking over his shoulder amid a debate as to whether he or Cristiano Ronaldo should be captain.

"Rather than reassert his leadership, he has fallen short. That has affected his performances."

Ronaldo himself has come under fire this season, and there have been rumours of a rift in the United dressing room.

Carragher believes Maguire is now under huge pressure to prove he has what it takes to lead Manchester United into a new era.

Ralf Rangnick is poised to move into an advisory role at the end of the season, with Erik ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino favourites to be named new manager.

Carragher added: "Only one person can change the situation.

"Maguire has to show he has the talent and strength of character to stay at Manchester United beyond this season, and remain the lynchpin of England’s defence at the World Cup."

Maguire's name was booed as it was announced before England's 3-0 win against Ivory Coast.

And his first touches during the 3-0 win at Wembley were also met by jeers.

Maguire, 28, has endured a difficult season at club level for Manchester United and has received plenty of criticism for his performances.

Jamie Carragher appears to suggest Maguire's nose has been put out of joint by Ronaldo's return Credit: PA

